AVON PARK — International award-winning artist Beverly Marshall will be exhibiting a solo art exhibit entitled “Back in Black: with Shades of Illusion.” The exhibit will be hosted by the Heartland Cultural Alliance and will appear at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture in Avon Park. The show will open with an artist reception on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12-2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. The exhibit will run for the month of November.
“Back in Black: with Shades of Illusion” is an exciting exhibit you don’t want to miss! The artistic creativity by international award-winning artist Beverly Marshall will be on display. Come see art that will challenge your mind and vision. This exhibit runs the gamut of illusions, anamorphic art and sculpture. Follow the pencil lines and view each piece. See one image as it bleeds into another. Come see the art of illusion as distorted images morph into perspective. The art of anamorphism will be on display. Let it challenge you. Come see the curves and flow of the human body and absorb the flowing sculpture. Watch the male dancer as he leaps frozen in space and time as his garment flows through the air.
Marshall is an international award-winning artist who began her professional career in 2012. She is best known for her emotional pencil drawings and is still rising in her career. She has recently begun to sculpt. Her first sculpture will appear in this exhibit. Her artwork has appeared in several publications including Canvas Rebel Magazine, Voyage Miami Magazine, as well as international publications like Spotlight Magazine and Exquisite Arts Magazine to name a few.
Marshall has received several awards competing with her art on the international art scene. In 2021 her art won inclusion in 13 juried international art exhibits from galleries around the world, such as the LightSpaceTime Gallery, ArtRoom Gallery, Grey Cube, and The Pepney Gallery in Ireland. Marshall’s drawing won the following international awards in 2021 alone “Addiction” winning a special recognition award from the LightSpaceTime Gallery 10th Annual ‘All Women’ Exhibit in January. Quickly followed up by “A New Sheriff in Town ” winning a special recognition award in February for the 11th Cityscapes Art Exhibition from the same gallery. “Pandemic Beyond the Mask” topped the winnings off last summer taking two international Merit Awards from two separate exhibits including the “Shades of Grey” art exhibition from the Art Room Gallery. Marshall’s work also secured one of 12 solo spots from the LightSpaceTime Gallery’s Spot Light Series.
The exhibit “Back in Black: with Shades of Illusion” will be held at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture located at 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park. The show will open with an artist reception on Saturday, Nov. 5 from noon-2 p.m. Free to attend and the public is welcome.