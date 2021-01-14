The Highlands Art League (HAL) is pleased to host the art work of Cesar Garcia in their Museum of the Arts (MoTA) gallery beginning Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 2. An artist reception, which is always free to the public, was held on Jan. 8 to view his “Hidden Secrets of the Mind” exhibit.
Garcia is a very talented artist born in Havana, Cuba in 1961. His uncle, also a Cuban artist, introduced him to the arts. He never forgot those creative moments in his uncle’s studio, images that will always be a part of him.
“I have only met a few great men in my life and I am honored to be the nephew of such a great man, my loving uncle Erasmo Gonzalez Ojeda (1930-2015). As a small child, I recall moments with him teaching me about art and getting my hands covered with paint,” Garcia said. “Being an artist is an endless soul-searching quest. I create out of need and joy which reflects in my work. I lose myself from all mundane feelings and then I find myself in a whole new inner world of symbols, figures, forms, colors and expression of my ultimate intimacy.”
His fascination with the great masters, such as Da Vinci, has helped him better understand the need to express himself in a totally different form. His work touches the inner soul of various cultures.
“Art is a family affair,” said his wife, Lourdes Garcia. “One of our daughter’s curates the shows for him and I am always here to support him.”
Garcia has been painting ever since he can remember. He took some courses in college, but is basically self-taught. He says his works are mostly abstract to surrealism to magical realism.
“I like to work with the mystical essence that deals with space,” he said. “I don’t paint a lot of human figures, but did with Jose Raul Capablanca, the chess player. I like to work with castles, zeppelins, chess pieces and even space ships.”
He says you can look at a painting many times and each time you have a different interpretation in what you see and feel.
“In my mystical works, we kind of fade away. When we leave our bodies we fade away into something else. The energy transforms us as the body is just a vessel for that energy.”
His works can be found in various public collections including the National Museum of Catholic Art and History, Institute for Cuban and Cuban-American studies, the Housatonic Museum of Art and the John Favalora Museum, just to name a few.
His exhibit will be on display at MoTa (Museum of the Arts) located next to Highlands Lakeside Theatre on Lakeview Drive in Sebring. You can visit the HAL website at www.highlandsartleague.org for more information and hours of operation.
“As an artist, I am conscious of why I create art the way I do. I am looking for a meaningful way to represent not only the world I live in but also the way I perceive my own inner soul.”