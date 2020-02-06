LAKE PLACID — Lovers of art flocked to the Lake Placid Middle School to view and offer their “People’s Choice” vote last Saturday and Sunday as part of the 54th Annual Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Country Fair.
Local artists entered their creations in ten divisions from oil painting, photography, wood working, quilts, foods, poetry, needle craft and more. One area of the middle school featured the work of adults, both amateur and professional. Another room displayed the beautiful work of students from area grade and high schools.
Awards and cash were given for Best of Show, Best in Class, ribbons as well as special memorial awards. Memorial awards were made to honor the memory of passed artists, William Shuck, Mary Lou Krog, Eileen Kruger, Edna Kufic, Thelma Chase, Harry McConnell/Carl Dunn and Suellen Robinson.
Artists entered their exclusive, personal work completed within the last two years and never before exhibited at a past Country Fair. Two experienced judges in each class chose the winning entries. Adult winners were presented their checks and ribbons Saturday afternoon and the children winners Sunday.
Well-known area artist LLewellyn Rinald displayed one of her more than 5,000 pieces she has created over the years. She has a home in Teziutlan, Puebla, Mexico and lives there part time as well as in Lake Placid. She has sold many of her pieces to individuals as well as to companies that display her works in their offices and lobbies.
Her collage and drawing was a depiction of the Festival of Saints in Mexico. “There are many children now living here in Lake Placid from the area (Oaxaca) in Mexico where the festival takes place. I wanted them to see how I captured the festival.”
Dreana Compton has won many awards for her oil paintings, china art and glass fusing. Her oil painting of three raccoons won Best of Show, Best of Class, First Place and the Laura Watson Award. She began her award winning piece last Fall and finished it a few weeks ago. This was one of her over 30 oil paintings.
Chairwoman of the needle craft division, Ashley Tanner, won the Professional Division for her cord and yarn piece. It is called Tatting and is an old craft. She has been keeping the method alive for the past ten years.
Visitors were amazed by the various ideas used to create a piece of art. There was a China painting of a frog, a China piece done by 99-year-old Polly Moody, an old fashioned suit case with a painting of a ship on the outside, a cake decorated with hot dogs, burgers and marshmallows, a carving of a caveman, a painting of a family gathered for Thanksgiving dinner, a doll of an elderly lady sewing and a needle craft of the manger scene.
Visitors moved from the adult displays to the children’s area. It was a real treat for the parents, and the visitors to view the youngster’s art displays. It was also a positive reminder that the love of art will live on in Highlands County.
Teachers offered their students themes like, creating a face, a statue made from paper and glue, boxes using a blend of black and white, and other ideas to create a piece of art to be part of the competition.
Savanna Bartnick, age 8, showed off her pastel drawing while her sister Caitlin, age 7, created abstract art using various cut paper colors.
Aynsley David, age 15, won the Jay Chase Award, Most Original, Best of Class and Show, First Place and the Pearl Darnley Award for her gorgeous quilt.
Cris Perez, age 8, is an upcoming poet. He was proud of his poem “Winter Yay Winter.” It took him a few days to write. He has written a poem for each season; summer, fall, winter and spring.
Josie Bronning, age 12, used her camera to capture her dog and his reflection in a pool of water. She won First Place, Best of Class and Show as well as the Pearl Danley Award.
The entire room came alive with the children’s photos, ceramics, collages, poetry, colored pencil drawings and so many other unique works of art.
The weekend brought together the talent of seasoned artists as well as original works done by youngsters. They were pleased that so many visitors came to marvel at their wonderful creations. It was a joyful weekend for the artists old and young and visitors alike.