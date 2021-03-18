AVON PARK — Avon Park’s American Legion Post 69 held its fifth “Assisting Our Veterans Exposition” on Saturday, March 13. The purpose of the exposition was to raise awareness and funds for the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day. This day also helps expose additional resources that some may not know exists through Challenge 22, a Veterans Suicide Prevention and Awareness Initiative. Proceeds benefited PROJECT: VetRelief.
Attendees gathered outside in front of the Post for the start of the event, where it was easier to accommodate more people and social distancing. Seated before people was a small tent with a table lined with 22 empty combat boots in recognition to the lives lost every day to suicide.
Beside that, stood a group of veterans that would commemorate those lives with a 21 Gun Salute after the speakers. The event started with the national anthem, followed by an opening prayer and beautiful poem titled “Wish I Would of Met You,” read by Barry Roberts.
Since the day was hot, it was decided that any speaking would be kept to a minimum. There was much recognition to anyone who helped make the day happened, including a Certificate of Appreciation award, presented to Ms. Kim Stewart, in recognition of her outstanding support and service to Florida’s service members.
Larry Roberts, Service Officer and Chairman to Project Vet relief also called to celebrate the K9, since March 13 was K9 Veterans Day. To honor the service and sacrifice of the American Military and working dogs throughout history, Highlands County K9 unit, K9 Line, K9 Partners for Patriots and Wolfhound Legacy were in attendance.
Afterwards Roberts thanked everyone who came in support and commenced the 1-Mile Walk awareness of the veteran lives lost to suicide. Though he was unable to give his presentation at the podium, one of the keynote speakers, Dennis Boland, a National Executive Committeeman (represents the department of Florida American Legion at the national headquarters) shared the story of a young woman he met.
“I got to meet a young lady that had 12 years in the United States Marine Corps. She was a combat veteran, two tours in Iraq and two tours in Afghanistan,” said Boland. After her service, the woman became addicted to drugs and alcohol, eventually went on to being suicidal. When she told her mother about her suicidal thoughts, her mother drove nine hours to take her back home to Arkansas. While home, her mother informed her that she not only would take care of her, but would pay for all of her bills so long as she went to the American Legion Post down the street.
“She went to that American Legion Post and that American Legion Post saved her” said Boland. He mentioned that she now resides in Florida where she belongs to another Post and is dedicated to the American Legion Oratorical Contest (an academic speaking challenge that teaches key leadership qualities), as well as the Boys State Program (summer leadership and citizenship programs for high school juniors).
“So it’s given her an insight on life, and something she feels that she’s contributing to life for the betterment of someone else. It was an awesome story and the main thing is that the American Legion saved her life” expressed Boland.
Bringing awareness to suicide, for Boland, is an opportunity for people to have knowledge of what’s going on with military veterans. He mentions one of the main things they’re trying with American Legion is to get the VA (United States Department of Veterans Affairs) more psychologists, especially to concentrate more on suicide prevention.
Barry Roberts, veteran and state chaplain for the American Legion department of Florida and who is involved with Challenge 22, says they want all veterans to know that if they’re struggling with some form of trauma, there is hope and there is help.
“One of the stigmas that the veterans have been challenged with is not wanting their name on a list or a label with their trauma. They want to find a safe place, to be able to get help for their trauma” expressed Roberts.
Roberts believes that the 22 veterans a day posted by the VA is a low number, due to the fact that only about 6 to 9 million veterans are enrolled with the VA and there are about 18 million veterans nationwide.
Not only is suicide a big issue according to Roberts, but also drug overdoses and risky behavior, his son lost his life due to his PTSD.
“His coping mechanism was 100-mile-an-hour wheelies on the motorcycle to cope with his trauma..so the crazy outlandish risky behavior comes from people that are struggling with that. And so they do high risk things to boost their adrenaline.”
One of the main focuses for Roberts is being the first ordained minister in the country trained in RTM (Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memory Protocol). It’s a neurological intervention that helps remove the emotional attachment from a traumatic memory.
“They’re using it at Walter Reed and they’re having about a 90% success rate. It’s non invasive, you don’t have to relive your trauma” said Roberts. The basic concept of RTM is to find a safe and peaceful moment in time before the trauma and after the trauma, “It’s a process where you almost erase what’s in the middle of those memories. You’re kind of tricking your brain.”
This year’s exposition was particularly important; due to COVID-19 the numbers of veteran suicides went up 30% as well as homelessness. Post Service Officer and chairman of PROJECT: VetRelief, Larry Roberts, mentioned that in the five years since the event has been held, it has helped 975 veterans with an accumulation of $850,000.
“We’re helping them get the rent and helping them get back on their feet,” he said.
One of the genius fundraisers Roberts concocted for the day was a jail cell placed on the grounds and anyone who was put in the cell had to be bailed out, which was the only way to be freed. Features for this year’s expo included a car and bike show with a $10 entry fee.
“The explanation for the car and bike show is to get people here, the more awareness we spread, the more money we raise. The biggest thing is the awareness, let the veterans know what’s out there” expressed Roberts.
There was also the Paradise Hotdogs and Grill mobile kitchen serving up delicious food and beverages, and a Veteran’s Benefit Fair. The fair had up to 50 vendors with VA, state and local veterans, as well as a benefits information Silent Auction, 50/50, door prizes, raffles and crafts.
Walking around the fair was veteran Jacqueline Ramos and Taco her service dog. Ramos who suffers from Grand Mal Seizures from a traumatic brain injury sustained during service; started off as one of their Warriors (veterans of any era) who was paired with Taco, supports what the organization does so much that she now works as the Director of Public Relations for K-9 Line. Together Ramos and Taco spread their story and how K-9 Line can be a great help to a veteran who may need a service dog.
“They can take someone who’s in a really dark pace and turn them around and lead them to a better life. There’s not so much out there about service dogs for veterans…so it’s something that we’re really passionate abound we’ll do whatever it takes” said Ramos.
Attendees also got to enjoy live music and each other’s company, all the while bringing awareness as well as support to another successful year of “Assisting our Veterans Exposition.”