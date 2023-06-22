Just about every family has had a close relative or friend in the military. Some have served in wars past who have since passed away. Others are still living who have returned from Vietnam, Korea, or Desert Storm. Still others have children, grandchildren, or even spouses on active duty in the various branches of the U.S. military. All of these men and women have had a hand in defending this country.
With that in mind, the Placid Lakes community has dedicated a section of Tobler Park on the shore of Lake June as a Veterans Memorial. There is a huge American flagpole, a statue of a soldier carrying a wounded buddy, and a silhouette of a soldier in combat gear. Plus, there’s a plaque that reads, “In Honor of the Men and Women That Have Served in the Armed Forces.”
What makes this memorial even greater is that under that flagpole, there are nicely laid bricks. What makes these bricks so special is that they are engraved with the names of servicemen and women. Their name and rank, the years they served, the war or conflict they may have been in, and, of course, the branch of service they were in appears on the brick.
The Placid Lakes Home and Property Owners Association is the organization that took on this project. Board member Greg Dunlop was instrumental in making it a reality. He himself has purchased 13 different bricks for members of his own family. As more brick orders come in to honor military service members, the area will keep expanding.
This is not a fundraiser. It’s just a way to thank those who have made great sacrifices to keep this country safe. The bricks are $27.50 each. To reserve a brick, call Greg Dunlop at 863-840-3231. People do not have to live in Placid Lakes to order bricks.
Here’s the information that will be needed for the brick: Branch of service; name and rank (25 characters including spaces); name of war, ship, unit, medals, location (15 characters); and years of service, such as 1966 -1970 (not date of birth or death). For active duty, it can read 2020 – blank , 2022 – present, still serving, etc.