Highlands Lakeside Theater (HLT) challenged the audience Saturday evening, May 6, at the Season Reveal Gala to a night of game shows.
The shows were revealed in different ways onstage as created by the director and their production team.
“It was a night of fun where each show reveal was presented via a game format,” said Vanessa Logsdon, HLT Manager.
“I wanted to have a Season Reveal several years ago as a fun way to bring our patrons and community together to announce the upcoming season,” said SullyAnn Hinkle, organizer of the Season Reveal Gala. “At the same time, we wanted to raise money and recognize those who have supported our theater.”
Hinkle has been involved with the theater for over a decade. It all started when her son joined the troop for a production of “Jungle Book,” after that, she was hooked. Hinkle watched her son grow up in the theater and also later her daughter began acting. Becoming a theater mom Hinkle helped in the production of the show. Later, as her children grew up and left to attend college, she stayed on to her current position being a board member and the fundraising chairperson.
Last year, she said, “We raised over $40,000 for our theater.” They are expected to raise more this year as the show must go on.
The Season Reveal Gala was emceed by Jennifer Westergom, one of the actors and directors of the theater troop. She moved the show along to help raise money for the theater. As the pledges from their corporate and execute partners came in their names where written by Cassady Hitt on a permanent chalk board throughout the evening.
The amazing “Jesus Christ Superstar” will open the new 2023-2024 season in November. Co-Directors are Laura Wade and Jennifer Westergom. They challenged the audience with a scrabble/scrambled letters game.
Members of the audience received color-coded letters. Once onstage they moved the letters around to reveal the title of their show.
January 2024’s play will be “A Higher Place in Heaven” directed by Tom Staik. Many will remember when “Second Samuel” was seen on stage at HLT a few years back and “A Higher Place in Heaven” in the Pavilion. Pamela Parker is the playwright for both of those shows. Parker plans to return to Sebring for a meet-and-greet sometime during the run of her play next year.
“‘A Higher Place In Heaven’ has held a special place in my heart since I had the opportunity to perform in our production several years ago in the Pavilion,” Staik said. “Set in Georgia in 1925, this dramedy is a poignant tale of complex family relationships that challenges bigotry and intolerance.”
“The reveal for this play was done ‘Wheel of Fortune/Guess the Letters style’,” Logsdon said. “Two players were selected from the audience. If they guess the correct letter, it was revealed, with play continuing until someone guessed the full title.”
“We Will Rock You” will delight everyone, especially fans of the rock band Queen. Director Tammie Pollard said, “I have always loved the music of Queen and went to London in 2006. We went to see this show in the West End. I was instantly hooked and have wanted to bring it to HLT ever since.”
This show will be in March/April 2024. For the reveal, they played a game of charades. There were three volunteers who came on stage and acted out song titles from the show with a fourth person acting out the songs title. The final beat and chant of “we will, we will, rock you” was a dead giveaway.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs” will be ready to go in June and is directed by Pete Pollard. One of the players wore noise cancelling head phones and tried to read the lips of the other player to finally reveal the title.
Closing out this fantastic season will be “Freaky Friday” under the director of Rhonda Wilson and Aslan Smith. Their title was revealed in a trivia game.
Each game show was followed by a brief intercession where guest can mingle around the lounge area where Gary Johnson an actor of the troop entertained on piano and sang.
HLT announced that they have raised money through sales of executive and corporate partnerships to help offset the high costs of offering quality entertainment to Highlands County. However, donations and sponsorships are always appreciated. Contact the theater for more information.
“We want to thank our corporate and executive partners, our Platinum Sponsor (Dental Care of Mid Florida), Gold Sponsor (McPhails Auto Sales) and Silver Sponsor (Michael L. Keiber, P.A.),” Hinkle said.
For information on show dates, times, tickets and pricing, visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheater.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.
Correspondent Andres LaBrada and Executive Editor Romona Washington contributed to this story.