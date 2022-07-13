Every state has their own charm, claims to fame and tourist attractions. When it comes to Florida, many think of theme parks, beaches and an overall fun in the sun vibe. On the other hand, we also have a reputation for outlandish news reports frequently featuring the “Florida Man,” a slang term for someone who commits bizarre and often idiotic acts. A quick internet search will confirm numerous “stranger than fiction” news stories about Floridians. Our booming tourism, sprawling wildlife and locals all provide fodder for entertaining novels.
An author that captures the state’s unique craziness perfectly is Carl Hiaasen, author of over 20 novels all set in and focused on Florida. Hiaasen was born in 1953 in a rural suburb outside Fort Lauderdale. He spent much of his youth outdoors fostering a strong respect for nature and passion for the Florida Everglades. Growing up, Hiaasen watched firsthand the damage done to Florida’s precious ecosystem. By the end of the ‘60s, Florida’s population had grown over 100% and as a result, the Everglades’ size decreased by half.
After graduating from the University of Florida, he started his writing career working for The Miami Herald. Throughout his time with the paper, he worked a variety of jobs including city-desk reporter, weekly magazine contributor, special investigations team member and eventually writing his own opinion column.
Hiaasen’s column began in 1985 at the height of Miami’s drug wars. He frequently covered topics of overdevelopment, inept or ill acting officials, inequities among immigrants, and gun and drug related violence. Hiaasen never shied away from calling out hypocrisy and corruption in the community. His writings garnered a lot of vitriol from political and public figures. Some of his best columns have been collected and published in “Kick Ass” and “Paradise Screwed.” For anyone interested in Florida’s history, Hiaasen’s columns provide a perfect time capsule of news and politics with a comedic twist.
Hiaasen combines his local knowledge with inspiration from news stories to create his authentically peculiar satirical novels. “Strip Tease” focuses on a struggling single mother turned exotic dancer trying to outmaneuver her criminal ex-husband and a corrupt U.S. congressman. In “Nature Girl,” a woman irritated by frequent telemarketing calls tricks a marketer into coming to Florida for an all expenses paid vacation, only to abandon him in the Everglades. “Tourist Season” follows a small group of eco-terrorists trying to save Florida’s natural splendor by kidnapping a local beauty queen.
Hiaasen’s children and young adult books act as a kind of wish fulfillment from his childhood. In “Hoot,” local middle school kids sabotage a construction site to protect an endangered burrowing owl species from corporate greed. In “Flush,” siblings struggle to prove a casino boat is illegally dumping raw sewage into the local harbor. These books show the importance of caring for the environment and how sometimes doing the right thing can be hard.
Whether you’ve lived in Florida for years or months, Hiaasen’s specific writing captures the soul of Florida.
