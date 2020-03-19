AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club held their annual plant sale at the Avon Park library on Saturday, March 14. Many backyard gardeners wandered around looking at plants for their spring gardens.
All of the plants were grown by club members. A variety of Caladium bulbs were also available. In addition, there was a mini-flea market area where garden related supply items were for sale to aid the gardener’s in their hobby, beautifying their yards.
“Our group, the Avon Park Founders Garden Club, started way back in the 1940’s. After a while, it broke away from the Hibiscus club,” said President Rosie Longanecker.
“The money from this event goes to send kids to camp in Wekiva. It’s for grades 2-8. They learn about nature and have a lot of fun. It does cost $300 a week to send one child,” said Fran Beers, in charge of scholarships.
Ruth and Connie Ross were enjoying the morning looking at plants. They purchased a Staghorn Fern. “We just love them.”
Anita Helbig has been with the club for a long time. “We used to have nursery plants in our sale on consignment, but many people chose to go to the big stores instead. We’ve had our members grow them for the last several years. This sale is the only way we can raise money. The library has been fantastic to let us hold our sale here.”
Vicky David was selling Organic Compost Worm Tea. “It’s a liquid fertilizer. You can spray it on leaves or put it on the plants. It also deters bugs and has no odor.
“I use red wiggler worms and put in compost like egg shells and food scraps. The worms rotate the soil. It decomposes and makes the liquid that filters into another container and creates the tea.”
Longanecker was talking to browsers and stopped to help Jim and Carol Dingman with their questions. The Dingmans were looking at all the Caladium bulbs and asked about how best to plant them on the side of their house.
In addition to a variety of plants, there was a table with various gardening items and some hand-painted decorative garden stones.
It’s always a great idea to buy from local experts who can offer healthy plants and expert advice on helping your garden grow.