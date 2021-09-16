The year was 1926. Town folks crowded into the lobby of the Hotel Jacaranda to listen on the radio to the World Series with the New York Yankees — the best team that money could buy — playing the St. Louis Cardinals, known as the Gas House Gang or the working man’s team.
When the Cardinals upended the Yankees to become the world champs, pandemonium broke out in this small, mid-Florida community. Why? Because the good citizens of Avon Park knew that in four short months, these very same Cardinals would be arriving at the Seaboard Airline Railway Depot down the street to reside at this very same hotel.
All those great players — Grover Cleveland Alexander, Frankie Frisch and Pepper Martin — would be playing several blocks away at the brand new major league baseball field the city had just built, called “Cardinal Field.”
That spring, at a one-game rematch between the Cardinals and the Yankees (according to a local paper), more people attended that game than the entire population of Avon Park. That year marked the opening of what would become “a fantastic history of baseball here in our town,” said Dr. Ron Sevigny, local optometrist and an avid Avon Park baseball supporter and historian.
During the late 1920s, the Cardinals held their spring training in Avon Park with such Hall of Famers as Babe Ruth, Dizzy Dean and Lou Gehrig all playing here. During one game, The Babe hit a towering home run out of the park that landed on a street just north of the field. That street is now known as “Ruth Street.”
In the 1930s and 1940s, Cardinal Field — now called Head Field in honor of the local businessman who served as the driving force behind both the building of the field and the arrival of the Cardinals — became home to several minor league clubs including the Columbus Red Birds, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toledo Mud Hens and the House of David team.
Today, visitors to Avon Park can drive down Ruth Street and Hal McRae Boulevard (named after professional player Hal McRae). They can still see the Red Devils in action at Head Field—and they can dine and lodge at the same Hotel Jacaranda. Two historic sites forever intertwined with the saga of Avon Park baseball.
Source: Dr. Ron Sevigny, Avon Park Baseball Historian.