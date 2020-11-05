AVON PARK — Halloween festivities were done with a twist in the Avon Park Lakes community which borders Hwy 64 and US 27.
Rather than having kids trick or treating throughout the large community, decorated candy stations were set up around Lake Olivia. This kept foot traffic off of the roads and children in a central location. It also allowed little ghouls and goblins to be easily monitored while still reveling in the joys that a bag of candy still brings to young hearts.
The lake is encircled by a sidewalk as well as having benches scattered in various locations. The spot lends itself well to activities such as this.
“We’ve always done trick or treat around Lake Olivia,” said Avon Park Lakes Association board member Amanda Parker. “One thing that I like about it is that it’s a mile and a half around the lake. It’s a great way to help keep the kids healthy and fit.”
“This year we did it a little bit different,” Parker explained. “We had a contest on the best candy station.
“For each year that we’ve done it there’s been a very good turnout. I would say that over 1,000 people participated. It’s a safe environment for the kids. We’ve always had good success with it.
“Avon Park Lakes is a very kid friendly neighborhood.”
Parker went on to add, “We also do a car show which is a very big event in January. We’re always looking for help with that.”
For more information or to volunteer, call Amanda Parker at 863-877-5836.