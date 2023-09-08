Sisters Animal Service, which was created by two local sisters five years ago, is now a one-woman show.
Reese Richards, 16, of Avon Park, has literally been left holding the bag as she continues to keep their animal/livestock care and sitting service running while her sister Reagan 18, left for college last month. Reese headed to Kansas State to pursue a degree in agriculture to become a veterinarian assistant.
Reese admitted that she does miss her sister.
“Reagan took care of the new customers while I contacted the old (existing) customers,” Reese said. “It was a balance.”
Both young ladies are very similar in their love for animals. They each belong to 4-H and FFA and show livestock at both.
Their service started when the Ross and Alisha Richards took their two daughters on vacation and had someone take care of their show animals while they were gone. There was a minor incident that happened and the vacation came to a halt as they raced back home.
“We were a solution to our own problem,” their mother Alisha said.
The sisters realized there were other people like them who had livestock or pets that needed to be cared for when they go on vacations or business trips. Alisha said that FFA teacher Shelby Ball at APHS encouraged Reagan to apply for the Star program to start the service. She won an award for developing it.
The Star Chapter Degree Award recognizes the state’s top chapter degree recipient based on the student’s supervised agricultural experience program and other experiences related to FFA and agricultural education.
The sisters started with friends and family that they knew. Before they knew it, their service became popular by word of mouth and social media. They have served more than 100 customers with about 30 who regularly call on them.
“It was never about the money,” mom said. “They just like animals and love to help people.”
Matter of fact, the girls donated some of their money to purchase toys for animal shelters, items for the canine unit at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and they even helped the Avon Park Ozone Baseball team when they needed to travel to play ball.
“They are very good girls and respectful,” Alisha proudly claimed.
Their mother did admit that it was nerve wracking at first for them to have their young girls staying overnight at someone’s home to take care of their animals. Fortunately, safety precautions were established and they made sure they knew the people.
Reese continues offering a one-day or two-day service and she can also stay overnight if needed. Special circumstances can also be handled such as one traveling nurse who needed someone to take care of her three cats while she worked a month in Hawaii.
Her services include walking, cleaning, feeding, watering and playing with the animals. She also makes sure to clean up after dogs or cats that are inside the home. She even grabs the mail and makes sure the trash cans are in place at the home. She does not do grooming, boarding or training.
She brings a basket consisting of gloves, portable water bowl, rags, a tracker that can be placed on the animals collar in case they run off, a ball or toys, flashlight, bag to carry while walking with the animal, poop bags and leashes. Owners provide the food.
Reese goes beyond the regular service to keep the owners at ease by sending text messages or pictures of their animals to let them know they are alright. She even gives out post cards, Christmas cards and cards with fun animal facts on them.
Most animals get two visits a day but sometimes three or four depending on the situation. For example, if an animal gets over anxious after an owner leaves or there is a storm or fireworks in the area that causes stress on the animals, she will visit more often.
Reese said that she normally schedules a meet and greet with a new client so she can see the routine of the animal and get to know them. If the animal is not comfortable with her, she will refuse to take on the job.
Scheduling has been one skill that Reese has learned to manage by providing this service. When booking people needing someone to watch or check up on their animals, she has to juggle her school work and extra curricular activities as well as her responsibilities at home before taking on a job.
In addition to showing hogs in FFA and 4-H, Reese is also involved in the dairy program in FFA. She is in Boots & Buckle 4-H Club in Highlands County and the Utter Bunch in Okeechobee since Highlands does not have a club focused on dairy. She is a junior at Avon Park High School and is a freshman at South Florida State College dual enrollment program. She belongs to Interact and the National Honor Society and has participated on the Florida Junior Swing Circuit board for the past three years.
She has four dogs, four cats, two heifers, one pig, seven chickens and one duck at home that she cares for daily at their rural Avon Park home.
Since she is not old enough yet to get her driver’s license, her parents drive her around before and after work. Ross is a teacher at Park Elementary School in Avon Park and Alisha works at Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Before, Reagan drove Reese around to the job sites. Reese will be getting her license in October and will soon be on her way to independence.
To find out more information about her animal service, call 863-443-1412.
As for her plans in the future, Reese is undecided. But, for the time being she enjoys all the hugs and kisses she can get from her animal friends.