In this last installment of articles regarding Early Literacy skills, practices, and tips, we will go over background knowledge. Background knowledge refers to the information we currently have about any particular topic. Having background knowledge about many topics is important because when you know about something, it’s easier to read about it, understand what you read, and retain that new information. Reading text, understanding that text, and retaining (or storing) it, are the basic components of reading comprehension.
Reading well requires practice and building up layers of knowledge. Having ample background knowledge enables us to make accurate inferences from new information. Background knowledge is important because when “reading to understand” we must be able to relate the new information we’re getting to the prior knowledge we have. Reading to understand, or reading to learn, carries on throughout our lives.
Having background knowledge also helps us choose the appropriate meanings of words right when we read them. For example, a reading selection that has the word “operation,” might require you to infer the type of operation from context alone. The word can refer to surgery if the article is about a medical procedure but in an article about mathematics, it refers to a computation. Background knowledge about these topics allows the reader to choose the appropriate meaning of “operation” so they can understand the text.
We build background knowledge by introducing children to a broad range of topics which are delivered in a variety of ways. Play, talk, read, write, and sing to build background knowledge with your kiddo.
● Use dramatic play to act out scenarios that might take place at a restaurant, doctor’s office, grocery store, etc.
● During conversations, share what you know about a topic and allow your child to share what they know. Be descriptive when discussing something new.
● Read fiction and nonfiction books to young ones. Fiction books allow them to explore and imagine while nonfiction gives them true information about the world around us.
● Encourage kiddos to draw objects of different shapes and sizes. Allow them to illustrate a story and retell that story to you using the pictures.
● Sing songs that tell a story or sequence of events such as Mary had a Little Lamb, The Green Grass Grew All Around, and This is the Way.
Some of our favorites items to help build background knowledge are:
Elephant and Piggie books by Mo Willems
Rocket books written by Tad Hills
“This is the Nest that Robin Built” by Denise Fleming
“Soul Food Sunday” by Winsome Bingham
“The Day You Begin” and “The Year We Learned to Fly” by Jacqueline Woodson
Magic School Bus books by Joanna Cole
Clever Cogz books written by Neil Clark
Curious George Discovers books based on the Television series
Pebble Plus books published by Capstone Press
Pebble books published by Capstone Press
These items and many more are available at all branch locations of the Heartland Library Cooperative. View all seven branches’ monthly newsletters, check item due dates, and search the catalog by visiting www.myhlc.org. For news and events regarding Highlands County Libraries, be sure to follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners’ Facebook page.