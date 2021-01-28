This Oct. 1, 2020, photo shows the exterior of Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The online sports betting company FanDuel will open an in-person sports book at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City once the casino’s sale to a Rhode Island company is finalized. FanDuel told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, that it has plans for a temporary sports betting facility in the casino before the end of the year, and will build a permanent sports book on the center of the casino floor next spring. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)