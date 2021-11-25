SEBRING — Bare Wood Market in downtown Sebring is starting their Sebring Artists Market, which will feature the works of Florida artists. They want to provide our community the opportunity to appreciate ‘fresh local talent.’ They will have art available for sale.
Here are the dates for upcoming Sebring Artist Market events. Artist reception times are 6-8 p.m.
Dec. 1st – Featured artist will be Hilda Waddell with her works in alcohol ink and acrylics.
Jan. 4 – featured artist is Bruce Moellendick.
Feb. 1 – featured artist is Candace Tucker.
Future opening night events are March 1, March 31, May 2 and June 1. Artists to be announced.
Regular store hours are Wednesday – Saturday 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mary Seigfreid is currently the artist on exhibit for the month of November. She is a very young 89 years old.
Seigfried says whimsy and humor seem to pop up without warning in her works. She enjoys what she is able to create out of what she calls ‘found stuff.’
“Each month the artist selected is exclusively on display in the store for one month,” said Seigfreid. “All of my work is one-of-a-kind textured construction. It’s layered on fabric. I use wood and heavy textures and sometimes use quilts and old feed sacks.
“It’s all hand-make vintage style. I have some of my works on display at SFSC in the ‘Florida Toys for Girls’ and Boys’ exhibit.”
Seigfreid says that one of her works she calls “Denim Town” is a play on the story of the Brennen Town Musicians. The animals in that story were a donkey, dog, horse, cat and rooster.
“The story was they went to a house and sang, scaring the burglars away who were going to rob it. My Florida version is Denim Town with an alligator, cat, dog, bird and turtle.”
Seigfried also creates some interesting crows, dressed in their finest vintage outfits.
A walk through Bare Wood Market showcases a lot of the work created by Young and her husband, who Seigfried says are wood artists. There are cutting boards, hand painted furniture, a floral corner, soaps and lotions, hand-made wood clocks, vintage wall coverings, jewelry, handbags, pottery and wreaths.
“We’re only showcasing the work of our local artists here at Bare Wood Market,” said Young. “We call it fresh local art.”
Hilda Waddell is the next scheduled artist on exhibit and will be at the store for a meet-and-greet on Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. Be sure to stop in to meet her and view her unique works.
For more information, you can visit the store at 130 N. Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring or visit their website at www.barewoodmarket.com.