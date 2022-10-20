SEBRING — There have been some talented performers at Sebring’s Circle Theatre over the years, but they saved the best for last, as Victor Wooten’s Bass Extremes played two shows on Saturday, Oct. 8. It was the last show at Circle Theatre with the Champion for Children Foundation as the owner of Circle Theatre.
It could have been the very last show at Circle Theatre, depending on who purchases the historic building, which was built in 1923. The venue served many purposes over the years, ranging from movie theater to disco and plenty more.
Speaking to the audience before the second show began, Circle Theatre manager Harry Havery said when he became manager of the venue, one of his biggest goals was to get Wooten to play there. Against all odds, he was able to pull it off.
While Wooten was the marquee name, he wasn’t the only talented performer on the stage. Steve Bailey, who did a disservice to bass players everywhere by making the six-string fretless bass look effortless, and drummer Derico Watson were at the top of their games.
After the show, Wooten and Bailey spent some time talking and taking photos with the fans, signing autographs and just hanging out with people who appreciated good music.
It was an event nearly 100 years in the making and it was well worth the wait.