LAKE PLACID — Santa and his elves started the Battle of the Bands, Inc. Toy Run early Friday morning, Dec. 20, beginning with AdventHealth Lake Placid. From there, the merry makers worked their way back towards the North Pole stopping to bring toys to Highlands Regional Medical Center, Sunny Hills of Sebring, and AdventHealth Sebring. The group dropped off toys for AdventHealth Wauchula at the Sebring location as well.
The Battle of the Bands is a 501 C3 veteran’s services charity. The charity has been doing toy drives for five years, said President Anna Marie Feeney. This year a toy run was implemented to include all four emergency rooms.
Feeney knew there were many toy drives throughout the county to serve families. After some thought, she realized that no one was serving the emergency rooms. Unlike a toy drive that gives presents one time per year, the toys dropped off at the hospitals are to be given out throughout the year to kids visiting the emergency room for comfort.
“This is to help children in distress,” Feeney said. “When kids are sick or hurt and crying, it’s hard for the medical staff to treat them. The same is true if they come in with a sick parent, they need something to help calm them.”
Chaplain Dean Kouragian of the Battle of the Bands played Santa’s helper for the day. He said he used to keep teddy bears in his law enforcement cruiser for the same reason. Julia Kouragian was another elf who had her work cut out for her, hauling toys to the emergency room lobby. Santa was played by Billy Griffis and he sat with many in the administration personnel and event the entire emergency room staff.
Regina Story of the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation thanked the group for bringing the toys for the children. Christen Johnson, director for the AdventHealth Foundation if Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula, was equally pleased with the donations.
“Christmas is a season of giving and we are thankful for the support and love that Battle of the Bands and many other organizations provide to our patients here at AdventHealth,” she said. “Nobody wants to be in the hospital during the Christmas season and the joy they share lifts the spirits of our patients during their time of great need. “
Feeney said the toy drive collected many toys but the monetary donations from the Power of One campaign with Dollar General really vamped up donations. Feeney put together a video for social media that showed one dollar yielding one toy to one child resulting in one smile.
“This is a wonderful thing,” said Megan Padelford, patient access supervisor. “When a patient is scared, it’s nice to know that Santa left them a present.”
Feeney promised the hospital staff the toy run would be an annual event.