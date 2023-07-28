HELEN, Ga. – Travelers can find a taste of Bavaria, right here in the United States, by following the Appalachians instead of the Alps, in Helen, Ga. This former logging town that was in decline, became a replica of the Bavarian alpine town, also their sister town, of Fussen, Bavaria.
Guests can enjoy some delicious authentic German food at the famous Heidelberg Restaurant, Pub and Music Hall. Dark and light German ale is raised up high in the hands of the spirited guests enjoying an afternoon in Bavarian with their friends.
Some of the menu items included Kartoffelpuffer (German potato pancakes), Gulaschsuppe (goulash soup) and Schnitzel (variations of pan fried pork). Authentic Bavarian beer choices included Hofbrau Hefe Weizen (wheat ale, hints of banana, slightly sweet) and Paulaner Oktoberfest (rich malt, notes of toffee and subtle sweetness).
The classic southern German style is present in everything. Miniature Swiss chalet shops, candy factories, restaurants and more make visitors feel like they are right in the middle of Europe. September, October and November, with their fabulous Oktoberfest celebration, is peak season with pleasant cooler weather.
Walk across the Downtown Helen, Ga. Pedestrian Bridge and watch the young and old tube down the Chattahoochee River in colorful tubes of lime green and hot pink. Some were brave enough to go solo while others were tethered together to keep track of each other.
Cool River Tubing offers several options on types of tubes and journey routes. They are right in the middle of downtown. While watching the tubers, guests can also visit the famous Love Locks, situated on the river bank.
Love Locks are locks or padlocks that are affixed to a bridge or a fence on a body of water. Couples attach them to symbolize their love. They are usually inscribed with names, dates and sayings like “together for forever” or “forever yours.” The key is then tossed into the water.
The locks in Helen have some unique shapes such as turtles and even love birds. The fences bordering the Chattahoochee River are filled with love locks. This is a very popular spot on Valentine’s Day.
Fudge shops with their candy making facilities on premises, were on every block of downtown. Each shop offered unique candies, cookies, cakes and fudge masterpieces.
The Kopper Kettle is one of the candy and fudge shops downtown. They make their own delicacies on site. Visitors can watch the candy making process and enjoy tasty samples of various types of fudge.
Wildwood is an interesting shop that has pretty much anything a person is looking for as far as souvenirs – rocks, minerals, T-shirts, jewelry, lamps and much more.
The Assay Station at Wildwood is just outside the store. Here visitors can sift through water running through a trough and find colored gem stones to take home and enjoy.
Further down the street is the Dutch Mill Imports shop. Stepping inside is like visiting a shop in Holland.
The owner has owned and operated the store for over 40 years. She is from Holland and makes an annual trip each year to her homeland to restock her store with new items.
For those who enjoy a scary ride, then the Georgia Mountain Roller Coaster is for them. High up on the mountains, above the Chattahoochee River, they can ride on what looks like a bobsled. Screams of excitement can be heard below.
If travelers are looking for a great place for some gourmet burgers, look no further than Cowboys and Angels Restaurant. They have burgers such as Sticky Belly (apple bacon jam, caramelized onions, smoked Gouda), Pickled Peach (pickled peaches, caramelized onions, bacon) and Palmetto (Gouda, pimentos and pickled jalapenos). While they also offer steaks, salads and other items, burgers are their specialty.
Outside the restaurant are some awesome photo stops for making memories of the visit to Helen.
If anyone wants a quick overview of the village they can take a ride on the Alpine Express. The Alpine Express is a unique open air train ride around downtown.
One of the highlights of the visit is the Bavarian Black Forest Cuckoo Clock shop. Hundreds of different cuckoo clocks, with prices ranging from about $75 to more than $5,000, graced the walls, tables and shelves.
According to the shop hostess, all of the clocks are from the Black Forest and are made in Germany. This is the largest collection of cuckoo clocks in the United States.
Helen, Ga. is worth a trip to experience an authentic German village. It’s about 515 miles via I-75 and nine hours drive time.