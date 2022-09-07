September is Suicide Prevention Month – a time where, all month long, mental health advocates, survivors, community members, allies, and prevention organizations come together to champion for suicide prevention. Suicide is a widespread public-health issue and is one that affects all ages and groups. I encourage you to not just educate yourself on the reality of suicide and those affected by it during this month, but to become an active role in suicide prevention daily.
Here in the Highlands County libraries, we’ll be advocating for suicide prevention and awareness by displaying books related to mental health and by sharing local and national resources with the community. To aid in your journey of suicide prevention and awareness, helpful books available for checkout are listed below along with local and national resources to be aware of. As a public, community-centered library system, we’re here for you, and are happy to help connect you with valuable resources when needed.
Recommended books for Suicide Prevention Month:
1. “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health” by Dr. Thomas Insel, MD
The New York Journal of Books describes this novel as “a catalyst to infuse the American mental health care system with justice and hope.” Insel uses his knowledge and experience as director of the National Institute of Mental Health to offer an actionable map to improving America’s mental health care system and to assist you on your own mental health journey.
2. “Life After Suicide: Finding Courage, Comfort, & Community After Unthinkable Loss” by Jennifer Ashton, MD
Ashton speaks from personal experience in this courageous novel that’s part memoir and part guide to life after suicide. Ashton understands the power of giving voice to grief and creates a safe space for readers working through trauma and pain.
3. “The Grieving Brain: The Surprising Science of How We Learn from Love and Loss” by Mary-Frances O’Connor, PhD
In “The Grieving Brain,” O’Connor uses her own neuroimaging work, research, and life experiences to help readers better comprehend the effects of loss and love on the brain.
Know your resources:
1. Peace River Center’s Crisis Line
This non-for-profit organization is located in Central Florida and offers a crisis line for those in need. Call 863-519-3744 or toll-free 800-627-5906 for 24-hour assistance.
2. Peace River Center’s Mobile Crisis Response Team
Available 24/7 in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties, this team offers “free mental health and crisis outreach services designed to provide immediate on-site crisis assessment and intervention by phone, mobile response, or walk-in at the Bartow or Lakeland Crisis Stabilization Unit’’ (peacerivercenter.org). To access this service, call 863-519-3744 or toll-free 800-627-5906.
3. National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
Call or text the 24/7 national crisis line at 988 to receive free and confidential emotional support.
4. Trevor Lifeline
The Trevor Lifeline is a 24/7 phone service specifically created with LGBTQ+ youth in mind. Access the line by calling 1-866-488-7386 or by texting “START” to 678-678.
5. BlackLine
BlackLine is a 24/7 hotline prioritizing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). It provides these communities with an anonymous and confidential avenue to receive immediate crisis counseling and to report experiences of systemic oppression. BlackLine can be reached at 1-800-604-5841 by call or text.
For further information on the Highlands County libraries, visit us at myhlc.org to browse the library catalog and see upcoming library announcements, or register to receive our monthly newsletter directly to your inbox.