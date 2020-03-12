AVON PARK — The art of Linda D. Beardsley is featured for the month of March at the Heartland Cultural Alliance Gallery (HCA) in Avon Park. An artist reception was held on Saturday March 7th.
Artist receptions are held the first Saturday of each month from noon to 2pm. You can always check their website for any updates. There are refreshments, a print raffle, sometimes live music and the opportunity to meet and visit with the artist. They are free and open to the public.
Beardsley studied under many award winning artists, most notably ten years working with Living Master Artist, Rob Liberace. Some of her classes with him included watercolor, acrylics, oil, trois crayon, charcoal and still life.
“Rob was in such demand as an instructor, I had to get up at 3am to get to his early class.”
She has a variety of mediums in her exhibit. Beardsley is a member of the HCA and the Tanglewood Art League. The exhibit will be up on display for the month of March.
“I was told I had artistic ability early on in the jobs I did. I was an x-ray tech and was admitted to the class based on my visual and spacial acuity. I just decided to learn how to paint. Once I start painting I can’t stop. Getting ‘in the zone’ is priceless and very meditative.
“I learned the hard way. Oil doesn’t go on the way you think. I learned to work with different mediums, solvents, canvases and hand-made paper. It’s been a journey of learning.”
Guests were browsing and admiring Beardsley’s works while enjoying refreshments and soft acoustic background music. Lois Maxon was looking at ‘Field of Flowers’.
“All of these paintings are wonderful. I really love this one”.
All Colette Trevino could say when looking at ‘Copper Cup’, was “Wow”.
One of the large works that drew a lot of interest was an oil titled, ‘Reflections of Wisteria’. This is what is called an ‘imagination piece’. You can look at it and imagine it to be anything or anywhere.
A different type of technique Beardsley uses is called trois crayon. It looks somewhat like a watercolor, but it’s not.
“It’s hand made with twin rocker paper. I use shellac crystals, in blonde, from a furniture store. I dilute the mixture with alcohol and its makes into a liquid. It puts a little grit into the paper and the pencil adheres to it.”
The HCA Gallery is inside the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art located at 310 West Main Street in Avon Park. Gallery hours are 11am-3pm Wednesday-Friday; 11am-2pm Saturday.
For more information, please visit their website at www.heartlandculturalalliance.org or contact Norma Evans, Gallery Manager at 863-385-3533.