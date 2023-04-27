It was a bright, clear day, with temperatures soaring into the mid-80’s during the 12th Annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass and Blueberry Festival on Saturday, April 22, in Donaldson Park, on the shores of Lake Verona, in Avon Park.
David Flowers, with the Avon Park Rotary, was riding around in a golf cart, overseeing the event to make sure everything was running smoothly. There were hundreds in attendance.
“This is definitely our largest festival so far. Great turnout,” Flowers said.
The festival was filled with a variety of blueberry items and plenty of bluegrass music filtered in the air. The crowd gathered under the shade trees in the park to listen to the sounds of Highway 41 South. One of the band members told the crowd, “We named ourselves Highway 41 South so we’d always know how to get back home.”
Nestor Gonzalez was moving to the music while holding little Jonah Jacobson under the trees. “This is great!” Gonzalez said.
“We have over 80 vendors this year,” said Alice Oldham, with the Rotary. “I personally stock up on local, original gifts for family members.”
Some of the various vendors included those that sold jewelry, pet items, candles, plants, pickles, jams and jellies, honey, night lights, wood crafts, purses and specialty blueberry food items.
Roni Mosely was dressed festively and enjoyed an icy cold blueberry lemonade. “It’s really good. It even has clumps of blueberries in it,” she said.
Jim Turnbull was checking out the pickle selections at the Pickle Patch. He purchased a bottle of spicy dills from Don Reed.
“Our pickles are all hand-crafted with no coloring added and no preservatives,” Reed said. “We use cucumbers from local farmers and make these in Lake Wales.”
To beat the heat, Pat Meloy and Judy Brilhante were seated at the table in one of the covered pavilions enjoying some blueberry ice cream.
“It’s icy cold, fun and really delicious,” Meloy said.
“The Rotary BBQ Chicken dinners are cooked by the Avon Park Champions Club in their big barbeque smokers,” Oldham said. “Their reputation as grillers is almost as well known locally as all the services and support they provide the Avon Park High School athletic programs.”
Avon Park High School juniors, Dorian Taylor and Jaret King, were busy filling the take-out boxes with barbeque chicken, cole slaw and baked beans. These hard-working young men are also members of their school’s Interact Club, which is sponsored by the Rotary Club.
Tawanna Raffield was selling unique night lights. She said that no two were exactly the same. She sold two, a gecko and a dragonfly to Joyce Fulton, who was pleased with her selections.
“I really love these. They’re so different,” Fulton said.
Rick Bittner had a table full of various types of home-grown honey. He offered samples to Gloria Wilkerson and Nadine Eason. They both tried the Saw Palmetto honey.
“They’re all good, but I really liked the blueberry honey best,” Eason said. “I’ll be back to get some when I’m ready to leave so I don’t have to carry it around.”
The playground area of the park was filled with kids enjoying the outdoors. Kendyll Tolhurst was with her mom at the festival, but was waiting patiently until she could go back and play in the park.
Jane Klein offered a table full of all different types of jams, jellies and fruit butters. Blueberry, guava, strawberry and many more flavors were available.
“Jane was our very first vendor at our first Blueberry Festival,” Oldham said. “The event was huge even then, we were surprised at the turnout.”
“I made it to that first festival right after having knee surgery and came in my wheelchair so I didn’t miss it,” Klein said.
According to Oldham this year’s festival is so big, that in order to accommodate all the food trucks and artisans, they moved them to the south side of Main Street. The Big Red Bus was also there for blood donations.
Fellow Rotarians from New Tampa, Brandon, Brandon Global ECO and Bartow visited the Avon Park festival to support their efforts.