SEBRING — The Heartland Beekeepers Association’s one-day class on honey bees and beekeeping was held Sept. 11 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. This was in cooperation with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Science’s Extension of Highlands County and Highlands County Master Gardeners.
The annual Beekeeping for Beginner’s class is always popular with the public, with them getting to learn the tricks and trade from those in the business.
Prospective beekeepers learned about equipment need, extracting honey, selling honey, and plenty more.
For more information on beekeeping, visit the Heartland Beekeepers Association at www. heartlandbeekeepers.com