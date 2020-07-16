For anyone who didn’t get enough of Lin-Manuel Miranda from the live-capture of “Hamilton,” there is more.
Debuting Friday on Hulu is this documentary about the improvising hip-hop group that those and others founded before Miranda created “In the Heights” or “Hamilton.”
It’s a kind of origin story for a troupe that would go on to incredible fame. Or as Miranda and collaborator Thomas Kail recently put it, it’s their “Muppet Babies.”
In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called it “essential” to Miranda disciples.
After the film’s June debut was postponed in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests, it lands on Hulu on Friday.
Psych
“Psych” fans can rejoice, at least for a couple of hours. Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) return in the movie “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” that debuted Wednesday with the launch of streaming service Peacock.
Leaving behind their San Francisco lives, the pair are pulled back to Southern California and Santa Barbara after police chief Carlton “Lassie” Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is ambushed and ends up in a recovery clinic. The unusual events he witnesses gives Shawn and Gus the thorny job of sorting out a twisted case while navigating their personal lives and, possibly, the supernatural. Maybe a mischievous spirit is responsible for the title.
30 Rock
The stars of NBC’s “30 Rock” are back in their old roles and with a new mission: to help pitch next season’s shows and stars for the network and its sibling cable channels. Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin are among the cast members taking part in a special airing 8 p.m. Thursday on NBC.
The program is yet another outcome of the coronavirus, which kept NBCUniversal and other media companies from the spring tradition of presenting their 2020-21 schedules to ad buyers in New York City.
As one alternative, the media company devised the hour-long special that does double-duty as a pitch to viewers and potential commercial sponsors.
Itself commercial-free, it will also be shown on channels including USA, Bravo and Oxygen and stream on Peacock.