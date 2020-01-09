SEBRING — Blues musician Ben Prestage will open Highlands Hammock State Park’s 2020 Music in the Park concert series on Saturday, Jan. 11. Prestage is billed as “one of today’s most talented outsider musicians” and has been described as “the future of American Blues, Roots Music and Americana.”
According to Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin, “Anyone interested in musical instruments will want to have a look at the fascinating array on the stage during his break as he is truly a Florida original and a one-man-band.”
Prestage is known for his unique instrumentation of fingerstyle and resonator guitar, harmonica, banjo, lap-steel, fiddle, foot-drums and vocals. Influenced by Mississippi blues and culture, he grew up near the headwaters of the Everglades in what he refers to as “panther, gator and cottonmouth country.”
Prestage has played historic Beale Street in Memphis and received many awards including the International Blues Challenge, the Lyon/Pitchford Award for “Best Diddley-Bow Player,” and “The Most Unique Performer” at the Song-writers Showcase of America.
The 2020 concert series continues with Smokehouse on Feb. 15, California Toe Jam on March 28, T. C. Carr & Bolts of Blue on April 18 and Toney Rocks on May 23.
Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars from 7-9 p.m. The Hammock Inn concession is open and food vendors will be on site. Admission for all concerts is $10 per adult. Accompanied children 12 years and younger are free. Admission applies to both campers and day visitors.
Park entry fees are waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. Pets are not permitted, so please no dogs. Music in the Park concerts are sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. Concert proceeds benefit park improvements. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.