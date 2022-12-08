SEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7-9 p.m., blues musician Ben Prestage will play at the Music in the Park concert series at Highlands Hammock State Park. Prestage has been billed as ‘one of today’s most talented outsider musicians’ and has been described as “the future of American blues, roots music and Americana.”
Truly a Florida original and one-man-band, Prestage is known for his unique instrumentation of fingerstyle and resonator guitar, harmonica, banjo, lap-steel, fiddle, foot-drums and vocals. Prestage has played historic Beale Street in Memphis and received many awards including the International Blues Challenge, the Lyon/Pitchford Award for “Best Diddley-Bow Player,” and “The Most Unique Performer” at the Song-writers Showcase of America. www.benprestagemusic.com/ .
The Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park have a full season of concerts planned. The schedule includes J.P. Soars & the Red Hots – January 21, Malachi Jaggers – February 4, Packrat’s Smokehouse – March 11, and William Florian — April 8. All proceeds benefit park improvements.
Find the Friends on Facebook and visit their website at www.friendsofhighlandshammock statepark.org.
Concert admission is $10 per adult. Children 12 years old and younger accompanied by a paying adult are free. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle with up to eight people, are waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. Pets are not permitted — no dogs!
Food and beverages provided by food trucks and the Hammock Inn Camp Store. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars. The park is located at 5931 Hammock Road.