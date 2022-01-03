Bess back in jail after not showing up for court

SEBRING — Leon Bess is back in jail in Highlands County.
Bess, 29, arrested in March for beating a woman and stealing her car and smartphone, was transferred from Glades County where he was in jail following a grand theft auto charge.
He faces arraignment for failure to appear in Highlands County on Jan. 31, arrest records show.
An arrest report from his March arrest alleges that Bess, who is 6 feet tall, beat the woman with a stick, kneeled on her chest, and strangled her with his hands. He then pressed the stick against her neck, constricting air flow into her body.
The assault began when the woman told Bess that she wished to end the relationship. The two were in her kitchen, so his first reaction was to yank her purse off her counter. When she told him to calm down, that they had to find a way to get him back to Miami and away from Avon Park, he pushed her against the wall and forced her to the ground, the report states.
He kneeled on her chest and beat her repeatedly with the stick, then choked her with his hand. He switched to the stick again, using it across her throat and adding pressure to shut off air to her lungs.
He then stole her car and phone, police said.
She called the police, who saw the bruises and scratches to her body. They charged Bess with one count of felony domestic battery, one count of aggravated battery (the stick is a deadly weapon), grand theft for stealing the phone and grand theft for stealing her car.
Since then, Bess, who has a Homestead address, was released pending trial, but he failed to appear since.
On Wednesday, he was arrested for failing to appear on all the counts. His next court date is Jan. 31.