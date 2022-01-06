Whether you plan on making New Year’s resolutions for 2022 or not, I think it’s true for everyone that the new year can be a motivator for self-improvement and personal growth. For some, this could look like changing eating habits or spending more time outside. For others, it could look like practicing more kindness or making new friends. Whatever it may be, we all know that sticking to these goals can be challenging and sometimes only last for a few weeks. But, there are tools that can help your resolutions turn into daily habits, and some powerful ones can be found in books.
Below are some best-selling non-fiction titles that have high praise and inspiring content. Hopefully you find within these the strength to keep growing and changing, and that what you learn stays with you far beyond the new year.
1. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art” by James Nestor
For a task as simple as breathing, it appears humans have got it wrong. In this best-seller, journalist James Nestor travels the world to discover the hidden science behind ancient breathing practices, seeking what went wrong for such a simple task, and how to fix it. If you aspire to practice richer inhales and exhales in 2022, this is the novel for you.
2. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Oprah Winfrey & Dr. Bruce D. Perry
Stunningly honest and overflowing with purpose, this novel sets out to shift our collective and personal approaches to trauma. Winfrey writes of her own experiences with trauma, and through conversations with Perry, they both aim to help us understand our pasts in order to confidently step into our futures.
3. “Think Again” by Adam Grant
In this vitally important novel, Adam Grant sets out to open our minds. So often we are consumed by what we personally perceive as truth, easily creating a barrier between ourselves and others. Grant writes to challenge this narrative and to teach that sometimes clinging tightly to our beliefs can affect us negatively rather than positively. If you’d like to do some unlearning while also gaining some immensely powerful wisdom, I’d highly suggest you check out “Think Again.”
4. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green
It’s no secret that humans have profoundly altered the planet since it’s beginning. What was once the norm millions of years ago may seem like an absurd way of living to us today. Inspired by the work in Green’s podcast, this book examines who we are as a species and humorously reviews facets of humanity on a five-star scale. I’d definitely recommend this book if you’re in need of some laughter alongside fulfilling reflection.
