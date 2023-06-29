2023 BET Awards - Show

Patti LaBelle performs “The Best” during an In Memoriam tribute to the late singer Tina Turner, pictured onstage at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

 MARK TERRILL/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2023 BET Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a show packed with spectacular performances that consistently felt like a party.

Sunday’s biggest surprise came when Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, performed “Bad and Boujee” in front of an image of Takeoff, who died in a shooting in November.

Recommended for you