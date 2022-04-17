The ladies of Sebring Hills helped their good friend Betty Beamer celebrate her 99th birthday at the Island View Restaurant. Betty turned 99 years young on April 10th.
“I wanted my friend June here,” said Betty. “She said she’d show up for my 100th birthday. I’ll be here waiting for her.”
“Betty is a longtime resident who lived in Sebring Hills for over 20 years,” said Wilma Streenz.
Betty is from Huntington, Indiana, which she says is about 25 miles west of Ft. Wayne. She lived close to her elementary school, but over three miles to her high school. “My older sisters walked along the highway to school. When it was time for me to go, they said it was too dangerous so I went to live with family who lived closer while I attended the high school.”
She worked throughout high school at a tailor shop when she sewed men’s suits and clothing for a men’s store. “In those days we had to put cuffs on their pants.”
When World War II came along, she quit sewing and worked in a factory for many years. She made parts for airplanes. “I was also a parts inspector for the DT switch. It’s a part that fits into a submarine and picks up the location of the enemy.”
In 1982 she retired when her husband became ill. They stayed the first winter after with her sister in California. Then they went to Wisconsin for the summer where they enjoyed camping and fishing.
“We then moved to Florida where we didn’t have to shovel snow anymore. We stayed here for three years then sold our home up north. I’ve been here ever since.”
Betty didn’t stop working as she became a tour guide for Annett Bus Lines and traveled all over the southern states. “I always remember the Riverwalk when we were in Texas and the bands that played there.”
She has one son, two grand-children and one great-grandchild. Her favorite colors are pink and lavender. She doesn’t’ like computers and says she’s never had a need to learn how to use one.
“Betty was always active in Sebring Hills. She was a great short order cook during bingo nights,” said Matilda Wilfong. “Two years ago we had a Christmas Pancake breakfast for the community. Betty went up and sat on Santa’s lap!”
“Betty is one heck of a Euchre player,” said Lucille Chapman. “I miss being able to play with her.”
“We used to play cards and Tripoli,” said Jean Collins. “It was a lot of fun.”
Betty was also an avid square dancer and had over 20 different outfits. She never liked to repeat them. “One year the caller and his wife invited me to go with them to National’s in Tennessee. I went home with 5 or 6 more new outfits. I was able to squeeze them into two suitcases.”
Betty does her own cleaning and laundry and some of her cooking. After lunch she likes to walk around outside and then sit in the sun. “I’ve got a nice tan.”
She says she’s very healthy and has not been sick since 1986. She enjoyed her party with old friends and new as they sang Happy Birthday and had Betty’s favorite, ice cream cake.
“I’m looking forward to 100! I’ll hoping I’ll still be here.”