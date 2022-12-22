SEBRING — Beverly Marshall is an international award-winning artist that will be exhibiting a solo art exhibit titled “Back in Black: with Shades of Illusion.” This exciting exhibit will be hosted by the Highlands Museum of Art (MoTA) at 351 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. The show will open with an artist reception from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, with guitar music by Steve Jones. It’s free to attend and the public is welcome. The exhibit will close on Feb. 25.
“Back in Black: with Shades of Illusion” will display the artistic creativity of Beverly Marshall, who states, “The art and photography will challenge your mind and vision.” This exhibit runs the gamut of pencil drawings, illusions, anamorphic art, sculpture, finger painting, and photography.
Marshall, who began her artistic career in 2012, is best known for her creativity and emotional drawings, and has recently added sculpting to her creative endeavors. Her work has appeared in several publications, including Canvas Rebel Magazine, Voyage Miami Magazine, as well as international publications like Spotlight Magazine and Exquisite Arts Magazine.
She has several international awards for her artistic expressions. In 2021 alone Marshall’s drawings were included in 13 juried international art exhibits from galleries such as the LightSpaceTime Gallery, ArtRoom Gallery, Grey Cube, and The Pepney Gallery in Ireland. Marshall stated she was excited to win inclusion in the shows and was surprised to walk away with three international awards for her works.
The Highlands Museum of the Arts (MoTA) is governed by the Highlands Art League. Its mission is to encourage emerging and evolving artists of all ages and to positively impact the community through the celebration and exploration of the arts.
The Highlands Art League hosts art educational programs, and activities for artists of all ages and to give exposure to the works of local artists. They invite the public to join the activities and become a member. For more information about the Highlands Art League and Highlands Museum of the Arts, call 863-385-5312, email manager@highlandsartleague.org, or visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org/.