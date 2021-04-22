Early morning on Saturday, April 17, when the roosters were crowing, the big and little races at Secret Garden Winery and Farm began. The morning was cool and a little foggy. As the participants crossed the finish line, the sun started to peak out through the clouds.
The finish line was lined with blue ‘Pinwheels for Prevention.’ In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse introduced the pinwheels because research showed that people respond positively to the childlike whimsy and lightheartedness they represented.
Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Sun Coast hosted their Family Fun Day, which included a 5K run for adults and a mini-run for the younger crowd. “We’re running the races on the road to ensure everyone has a smooth, solid, safe surface to run on,” said BB BS Director Shawn Beumel.
BBBS of the Sun Coast offers one-on-one mentoring to children ages 6-18 through the Gulf Coast region of Florida which includes, Highlands, Hardee, Sarasota, Manatee, Desoto, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Collier counties.
They offer programs with measurable outcomes including avoidance of risky behaviors, confidence building, fostering better relationships and creating higher aspirations for themselves.
Children of single family households or lower-income families are at a higher risk. Supporting these mentoring relationships helps change the lives of the children for the better, forever.
Highlands County Teen Queens Baxley Hines (2nd runner-up Teen Miss) and Kendall Prescott (1st runner-up Miss), waited at the race finish line to cheer everyone on.
Brother and sister, Luke (age 5) and Lexy (age 7) Russell-Stephens, were pleased to show off their race medals. “We had a lot of fun and ran fast,” said Lexy.
Participants tired from their run, lined up for a buffet breakfast catered by Pink Pineapple. They were served fresh fruit, pancakes and bacon by Denali Willis, Isabella Adams and owner Jessica Pleger.
“This event was very good,” said Sandra Johnson. “The most challenging part was the transition from pavement to grass. This was for such a good cause.”
Helen Fauver and Kimberly Looper were also enjoying their breakfast. “This is my first race in over a year. It really felt good,” said Looper.
“We’re a Florida certified winery,” explained co-owner of Secret Gardens Valerie Murray. She and her husband Richard and daughter Alexa, make up the management team.
“We make all our own wines. We have 33 acres with 5-and-a-half acres of muscadine grape vines. We like to have events here at our store and event barn. We’re donating 10% of all sales today to BBBS.” Wine tasting was available after the racing portion of the day.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s’ Department was well represented by Highlands County Sherriff Paul Blackman and Deputy Sheriff Dave Stewart. Blackman is on the Board of BBBS.
The adult winners in the 5K race were Dean Gerber (Men’s Masters), Regan Davenport (Women’s Masters), Colton Meier (Men’s) and Rachel Stone (Women’s).
For more information on BBBS, please visit their website at: https://bbbssun.org/about/