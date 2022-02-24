SEBRING — The local museum that features the histories of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard has seen many visitors so far this month with a large special exhibit on African American contributions to our national defense. Museum President John Cecil strongly supports the effort to spotlight the work of men and women of all racial and ethnic backgrounds who have dedicated themselves to America.
“Our history is a broad quilt of the blood, sweat and tears of our Armed Forces people who have faced danger, deprivation, wounding and death to preserve our way of life of individual liberty, freedom and opportunity for all,” Cecil said.
Planned for more than a year, the exhibit includes six mannequins adorned in Marine, Navy, and Coast Guard uniforms including one in flight suit representing Navy ensign, Jesse L. Brown, the first Black man to earn his gold Aviator Wings in 1947. The exhibit centerpiece is a 1:48 scale diorama depicting the attempted rescue of Brown from his burning plane in North Korea in December 1950.
Museum curator Fred Carino shared that Brown was on his 21st combat mission flying an F4U Corsair supporting the Marine and army troops trapped at Chosin Reservoir when enemy ground fire ripped in his plane. Brown crash landed in a snow filled valley but was trapped in the wreckage. His wingman, Ltjg. Tom Hudner could see his friend was trapped but alive and decided to crash land near him to get him out. Hudner risked court-martial, possible injury or death in the maneuver as well as capture by communist Chinese but took the chance anyway.
Brown could not be extricated and was bleeding out. His last request was a personal one to Hudner to pass on his love to his new wife back home.
The diorama and story illuminate the bravery and devotion of comrades to each other in combat. In addition to the Jesse L. Brown story, the service of local U.S. Navy sailor William Fulton in World War II, and Air Force Lt. Col. Charles Walker are featured. Colonel Walker was qualified in jets and also served two tours of duty flying Air Force helicopters. He is a Sebring native and graduate of E.O. Douglas High School.
The special exhibit will run through Friday, Feb. 25. It is planned this exhibit will be an annual event. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is located at the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard and Roseland Avenue, one mile east of Sebring High School.
Admission is always free. Come see us at the Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”