February has come to a close. Pink frills and red hearts are being packed away and so are all the decorations and posters for Black History Month. Just because the month has ended does not mean we have to discontinue our efforts of learning and growth. We can choose to educate ourselves more about the struggles, cultures and lives of all people! We can strive to learn more about others all year, continuously.
Books are obviously an amazing way to expand our knowledge and “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes,” so to speak. I have learned many things about interacting with others and about increasing my awareness of the issues that affect others that are not the same as me. If you have been wondering how you can contribute to making the world a better place for us all, then try learning about others through their stories.
These titles are a great place to start and are available through the Heartland Library Cooperative either in print format or electronically through Overdrive/Libby and/or Axis 360. Some are fiction and some are nonfiction. Some are children’s titles, and others are not. Either way, enjoy!
•● Anti-racist Ally by Sophie Williams
•● Notes From a Young Black Chef by Kwame Onwuachi
● White Fragility by Robin Diangelo
•● How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
•● A Measure of Belonging: Twenty-one Writers of Color on the New American South edited by Cinelle Burns
•● I am Malala by Malala Yousafzai
•● Sharing a Smile by Nicki Kramer
•● Just as I am by Cicely Tyson
•● The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas
•● We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans in Comedy by Kliph Nesteroff
•● I Promise by Lebron James
•● Yesterday is History by Kosoko Jackson
•● Dear Justyce by Nic Stone
This list is, of course, not all encompassing. There are plenty more stories to read. You can even take it one step further with the book Yesterday is History by Kosoko Jackson. For the month of March, we are hosting a virtual book club featuring this title. Through a partnership between Sourcebook and Baker & Taylor, participants can attend a live, virtual author event with Kosoko Jackson. The book will be available in e-book format on Axis 360 and limited print copies are available at your local library. To attend the author event, visit www.myhlc.org or the Heartland Library Cooperative Facebook page and register for the author event. If you want to participate in the discussion questions, just check the Facebook page throughout March. Details are available on the website as well. Let’s continue learning together. A better tomorrow starts today!