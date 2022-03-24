SEBRING — Blackbird Anthem took the stage early Saturday evening at Sebring International Raceway and showed why they have such a devoted following in Highlands County and elsewhere.
The group, with front man Adam C. Martin, are staunch supporters of veterans and veteran rights and are looking to bring back old-time Southern rock.
The band has won multiple Josie Music Awards, which is the largest independent artist award show globally.
The band will be at American Legion Post 110 in Charlotte on March 26 for a Challenge 22 event, which is raise awareness and funds to help prevent veteran suicide.
For more information visit blackbirdanthem.com