SEBRING — While the world all but shut down because of COVID-19, the live music scene from local taverns to sold-out mega concerts were canceled. Musicians were forced to cool their heels until venues were allowed to reopen. The members of Highlands County-based Blackbird Anthem decided to turn up the heat and create new music and songs to appear on a new album dropping in January or February.
This veteran-fronted southern rock band is made up of founder Adam C. Martin on lead vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica and songwriter; Jeremy Chesnutt lead guitar and songwriter; Lee Thompson on drums, the newest member of the band, Joe Lamphier, bass; and the youngest member, Cole Jahna, plays the electric guitar and keyboard. All members are military veterans except Jahna, who is earning his Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
Blackbird Anthem fans appreciate their original music and let them know it by nominating them for several Josie Music Awards (JMA). The Sixth annual JMA recognizes the hard work of independent artists and up and coming artists/bands in many different genres.
According to the Josie Music Awards site, a panel had to sift through more than 300,000 submissions in order to reach the final nominees. The red carpet event will be held at the Country Tonite Theater on Sept. 5 with social distancing, of course. The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live.
Blackbird Anthem is nominated for the following:
Music Video of the Year- “22”
Entertainer of the Year
Southern Rock Album of the Year- Southern Ground
Southern Rock Band of the Year – they won in 2019
Songwriter of the Year- Adam C. Martin for “Didn’t I”
The band is waiting to hear if they will get to play at the award ceremony in Pigeon Forge.
“It’s validation,” Martin said. “We have worked hard and for our work to be recognized like this it is exciting and humbling. It’s hard to believe. It’s surreal. What makes this special is that we have a love and a passion for music. Number two, is that we are share a like-mindedness of giving back and sharing.”
The video “22,” is about the (22 on average) veterans who tragically commit suicide every day.
Chesnutt said he was moved by the song “22” and heard it before he was even part of the band. It made him want to join the band because they were making a difference in the lives of fellow veterans everywhere.
“It means the time I put in on the video was worth it,” Chesnutt said. “The message behind the video is something personal that I can share with somebody. As the human condition goes, when someone feels singled out, they don’t speak up but if there is someone like a confidante or a peer, you open up more and share some of those feelings. If you can do that at least one time, that’s a win for me.”
The camaraderie and respect the men have for each other is evident in the way they joke around with each other and the way they speak of the other members,
Thompson, who was born and raised in Florida, said he played music all over California for 25 years before heading back home to Florida.
“I had to retire six years ago and leave California to find this band,” Thompson said. “In all that time out there, I have been all over the world, I have done a lot of things and made a lot of records. I have never been nominated for a national music award. Last year, we won one and this year we are nominated for five. Say what you want about Highlands County but there is a whole lot of talent around here.”
Jahna is the only non-military man in the band but is a patriot, according to Martin.
“As much of an honor as it is to be in this band, it’s as much the message that we are sending,” Jahna said. “Regardless of the awards we do or don’t take home, I’m glad that people will have the awareness of the video “22” and the idea that all those veterans a day is too many. We are putting out something that is going to change people.”
Chesnutt said the music is all about the going back to your roots, the way you parents and grandparents raised you by the Golden Rule and to believe in something greater than yourself, and passing that down to the next generation. He said it is simple Southern values that have been passed down.
“We understand that our music isn’t for everybody, it’s okay, it doesn’t have to be,” Martin said. “This is who we are and our background and say, ‘that reminds me of where I grew up.’ We want to honor America. We will not shy away from our flag, our country, our God and what we believe in.”
Lamphier joked that the reason he joined the group was they needed another firefighter to even out the two law enforcement officers and one fireman already on board.
“This is a great group of musicians who are forward thinkers,” he said. “They are looking for the next project, the next event to play, the next recording; it’s all very exciting. It is quite a step above anything that I was able to do. When I hear their goals, I jumped on board.”
Martin said the band has incredible community support and they are grateful for the backing.