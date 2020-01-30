SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theater Company of Tanglewood presented their third annual January Musical event on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25.
The cast included Rick Bullens, Judith Eckstein, Bob Leonardo, Gail and Rick Mattulina, Craig Whitmore, Barbara Snyder and Billie Pimental-Lopez.
The title of the show was, “All You Need is Love,” which is very well-known song made famous by the ‘Fab Four’, also known as The Beatles. This amazing show was a musical journey highlighting the creativity of these talented artists from Liverpool, England.
The Beatles, (John, Paul, George and Ringo) were together for a relatively short time, from 1962-1970. During that time they recorded over 215 songs, many of them topping the charts. John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote the music and lyrics for many of their songs.
Guests were welcomed by Donna Scorse who was the director, producer and narrator. She asked everyone, “Where were you on that day in February of 1964 when they first appeared on US television on the Ed Sullivan Show”?
The talented group of vocalists, under the direction of Musical Director Daryl Patrick, sang 26 of the Fab Four’s songs.
‘Ask Me Why’ was sung by the ‘boy’s ensemble.’ John Lennon said this song was influenced by the music of Smokey Robinson. (They were called the boys because they dressed like young guys of the 1960’s and also did brief dialogues regarding how that generation reacted to the music of the Beatles).
Rick Bullens sang “All My Loving”, which was the first song they sang on the Ed Sullivan Show. Bullens did a little twist dancing to the delight of the audience.
There were songs from the Beatles movie,”A Hard Day’s Night.” This was a depiction of 36 hours in the lives of the Beatles. One day after a really long day of recording, Ringo said, “Boy, this has really been a hard day’s night,” and the name stuck.
Bob Leonardo sang the beautiful song, “Yesterday,” which has been records in over 2,000 different versions. Paul said he heard the music in a dream with acoustic guitar and chamber strings. This was the first solo song they recorded.
Their second movie, “Help,” was a reflection on John’s troubled marriage and the huge shock on all of their lives with the Beatlemania craze. Rick Mattulina sang one of the songs from that album “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away.” This song has a folksy vibe and was influenced by the music of Bob Dillon.
Judith Eckstein sang “When I’m Sixty-Four’.” She is a favorite on stage and was perfect for singing this number with its vaudevillian feel.
“Norwegian Wood,” sung by Rick Mattulina, has an interesting story. This song was written by John, with the lyrics telling his wife, Cindy, that he is having an affair and the marriage is over.
Barbara Snyder sang “The Long and Winding Road” which told of their long road of highs and lows, sadness and happy times as well as the pain and anguish of the breakup.
The entire cast sang the title song, “All You Need is Love,” to create the perfect end to the musical journey of The Beatles.