Honoring the men and women who have served and still serve in the United States Armed Services, the Blue and Gold Star Memorials Program began in 1944 as a living memorial. The New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs planted 8,000 Dogwood trees as a “living tribute” to those who served during World War II. The next year, the National Council of State Garden Clubs adopted what is now the Blue Star Highway system, covering thousands of miles across the Continental United States, Hawaii and Alaska.
These specially designated highways and by-ways are marked with a large metal Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker. Today, the program, according to gardenclub.org, “encompasses all men and women who had served, were serving or would serve in the United States Armed Services.”
The state of Florida has a total of 159 Markers. Highlands County’s first Blue Star Marker is in Avon Park, at the corner of U.S. 27 and State Road 64. It was originally dedicated by the Founders Garden Club of Avon Park in 1965.
The youngest Marker in Highlands County stands in Lake Placid, on U.S. 27 in front of the American Legion Post 25. It was dedicated by the Lake Placid Garden Club in 1992.
Sebring’s Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker is at the intersection of Southeast Lakeview Drive and U.S. 27, in front of the CVS Pharmacy. It was originally placed there on May 10, 1968 by the Highlands Garden Club. It was officially “adopted” by the Garden Club of Sebring in 2011.