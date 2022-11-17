SEBRING — The Highlands News-Sun held its second annual Media Day event at the Lakeshore Mall on Saturday, Nov. 12. The event was created to give county high school athletes community recognition and give the sports teams a chance to talk about their upcoming season and their athletes. Each of the teams in attendance was interviewed by Publisher and President of the Highlands News-Sun Tim Smolarick.
Parents, athletic directors, principals and others were on hand.
The School Board of Highlands County was represented by John Varady, who said it was wonderful to see the athletes get the recognition.
The Lake Placid Green Dragon teams kicked-off the event, followed by the Sebring Blue Streaks and Avon Park Red Devils.
Sebring boys soccer coach James Ashley was previously at Lake Placid but has been coaching the Streaks for a few seasons. He expressed how personal this is to him, as he is a Sebring high school graduate and wore the same blue as his players just in a different time period.
Denise Forney, Sebring senior, has played all four years with the girls soccer team. Denise has been playing soccer since the first or second grade when her father put her into a YMCA program, and fell in love with the sport. When speaking about the event, and the opportunity to bring the community together along with her admiration for her coach and teammates, tears welled up in her eyes. During the question and answer period she stated “If you don’t have stains on your jersey, that means you weren’t playing hard enough,” which brought cheers from the Sebring crowd.
