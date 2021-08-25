During troubled times, the most reliable people you can lean on is your family. Coming together for a “family fun night” or “game night” helps with communication and cooperation in the family. Organizing a game night is easier than you think and it can be done in just about any way you can imagine.
Beat the Florida heat with an inflatable pool, water balloons, and a slip ’n slide set up as an at-home water park. Take an evening each week to drive around town searching for pocket monsters with Pokémon GO. You can also get back to nature and the outdoors by geocaching or visiting state parks on the weekends.
Your local public libraries can help by keeping family fun nights cost-effective and of course, packed with lots more fun!
In most cases, the libraries get movies as soon as they’re released on DVD. Save time and money by borrowing them from us. Lists on our online catalog enable you to search for brand-new titles at home and reserve them for your weekly night of revelry.
Here are some of the most recent movie titles available at your library:
● “A Quiet Place Part II”
● “Mortal Kombat”
● “Wrath of Man”
● “Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows”
● “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run”
● “Tom and Jerry: The Movie”
● “Raya and the Last Dragon”
To make a perfect movie night just borrow any of these titles, add some snacks, a few cozy blankets, and, of course, your family!
The public library can also help you host a weekly board game night. According to a review from the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, “children and adolescents are probably more likely to experience high rates of depression and most likely anxiety during and after enforced isolation ends.” Combat the effects of isolation and quarantine by engaging social skills at home using board games. According to the American Library Association, “most board games are explicitly designed to encourage social interaction.”
The Highlands County libraries in Lake Placid, Sebring, and Avon Park have board games available to borrow for free. These games can be borrowed in person and are limited to one game per family at a time. Here are just a few of the many titles available:
● Taco vs Burrito
● Pinkfong Baby Shark Jeu Party at the Reef Game
● Trash Pandas
● Back to the Future: Back in Time
● MTV: The Throwback Music Party Game
Board games are available at the Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring branches of the Heartland Library Cooperative.
Regardless of what you do with your family, you will reap the benefits of spending time together. Let the libraries help support you as the world around us keeps changing. Visit www.myhlc.org to browse the library catalog or call your local branch of the Heartland Library Cooperative for more information.