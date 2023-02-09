SEBRING — The Highlands County Fair Association presented the 2023 Miss Highlands County Pageant last Saturday night at the Alan Jay Arena, which would end up being a clean sweep for Emmy Bolin as she won Most Photogenic, Miss Congeniality and at the end, she became the 2023 Miss Highlands County, the 66th person to hold the title since its inception in 1957.
The evening started with Don Elwell as the master of ceremonies, the Avon Park High School Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard presenting the colors and Sarah Douglas of Okeechobee signing the national anthem.
The seven contestants – Morgan Dolak, Lauren Lower, Aubrey Louque, Emmy Bolin, Harper Schuknecht, Reagan Richards and Kiera Lamarre – are first seen in a group dance number that was choreographed by Center Stage Dance Studio that also included Miss Highlands County 2022 Taylor Leidel.
The event continued to steady fashion as the contestants went backstage to change from the all white garb they wore in their opening routine into their promo wear for comparative judging section of the evening. During that time, the audience was entertained by another song by Sarah Douglas and a solo dance by a Center Stage Dance Studio student.
After each contestant made their way down the catwalk to the judges and back, Miss Highlands County 2022 Taylor Leidel perfomed a ballet routine, followed by a solo dance by a student of the Center Stage Dance Studio.
This led to the final stage before the announcement of the top three, which would be the on-stage question and comparative judging in dress for each contestant.
While the final scores were being tabulated from the judges scoresheets, Sarah Douglas sang another song and Little Miss Quinn Wohl performed a dance solo. Also, all the titleholder, first runner-ups and second runners-ups that were present were brought on stage to be recognized.
With the tabulations done, the announcements of the special awards and top three were made. Emmy Bolin won the Most Photogenic Award (as selected by the photographer), then won Miss Congenialty (as voted on by the contestants), then named in the top three with Lauren Lower and Aubrey Louque.
Each of the three had to answer an impromptu question and back to the tabulators of the judges’ scoresheets.
Miss Highlands County 2022 Taylor Leidel performed her farewell walk before bringing the top three back out on stage.
Second runner up was announced as Aubrey Louque, then first runner up was announced as Lauren Lower, leaving Emmy Bolin who appeared to be lost in the moment for a split second before realizing she just won as she brought her had up to her mouth and her eyes welled with tears.