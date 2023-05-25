Book Review - V is for Victory

This cover image released by Scribner shows "V is for Victory: Franklin Roosevelt’s American Revolution and the Triumph of World War II" by Craig Nelson. 

 SCRIBNER VIA AP

There are plenty of battles that were crucial to the Allies' victory in World War II, and even more books chronicling them. But the key fight didn't occur on any battlefield — the battle to win over the public and industry's support for the war effort.

That's the focus of Craig Nelson's "V Is For Victory," a solid history of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's success in fighting back against isolationist tendencies brewing in the country to rally the public's support and marshal the supplies needed to win the war.

