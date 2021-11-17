"Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann is a narrative nonfiction novel detailing the cold-blooded murders of Osage Native Americans. Thoroughly researched over years, the book combines the thrilling twists and turns of a crime investigation with the sobering history of Native American treatment, while challenging readers to reevaluate the Wild West mythos.
In the early 1800s Osage’s territory expanded from now Missouri through Kansas and Oklahoma up to the Rocky Mountains. Over the next century the Osage were pressured to relinquish nearly a hundred million acres of their ancestral lands. By 1870 increasing violence from settlers and the threat of forced removal by soldiers pushed them to cede the last of their homeland. Eventually, the Osage bought desolate desert land in Oklahoma, believing that the uncultivable land would protect them from further settler aggression.
In a twist of fate by the 1920s, the Osage Nation were the richest people per capita in the world. The barren land they were pushed upon was rich with oil. Owning all the mining rights the Osage leased to major oil companies and prospectors. The financial prosperity gained is what ultimately led to the murders of more than 20 people.
The novel centers on a conspiracy to kill the Osage people over greed. As well as the indifference to Native American death that allowed the murders to continue for so long. It is a must read for True Crime fans and history buffs.
Upcoming film
"Killers of the Flower Moon" has been adapted to film by director Martin Scorsese as his first Western. With an all-star cast of Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser as well as a budget of $200 million, it is slated to be a blockbuster.
Scorsese pushed to film in Oklahoma to add authenticity to the movie and asked for input and help from the Osage Nation in the production. Additionally, DiCaprio met with Osage members and leaders to ensure that he fairly represented the time period.
The impact since "Killers of the Flower Moon" was written and adapted to film on the Osage is mixed. For many descendants of those killed, it is a painful experience to relive the horror of the past. However, increased attention on the heinous crimes committed against the Osage has been validating for many. Finally, the stories of victims are being told and the complicity of the United States government and society as a whole is brought to the forefront.
"Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" is available in physical book, ebook and audiobook through your local library. There is also a Young Readers edition of the book for children 10+.
