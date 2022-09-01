What is Banned Books Week? People entering our Highlands County Libraries are wondering why we are celebrating the banning of books. We’re not! We’re bringing attention to the fact that book challenges are taking place in the United States every day. It may surprise you to find out that classics such as “The Grapes of Wrath,” “The Color Purple,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and even The Holy Bible have all been challenged or banned in schools, bookstores and libraries across America. This is why, one week per year, the book community chooses to celebrate the freedom to read and read banned books.
Banned Books Week, held the last week of September each year, was launched in 1982 by the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. This awareness campaign was created to promote essential First Amendment rights, such as the freedom to express individual ideas and to read books of one’s own choosing.
Judith F. Krug, librarian and director of the Office for Intellectual Freedom, co-founded Banned Books Week after being approached by the Association of American Publishers. She, like them, believed that all books should be available to any interested individual so that they can form their own opinion about books rather than allow others to make the decision for them. Banned Books Week is held in high esteem not only by libraries, but by booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers and readers nationwide.
The theme of this year’s event is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”
Want to get all fired up about banned books? Read or watch “Fahrenheit 451.” Published in 1953, the book (often challenged itself) portrays a dystopian future in which “firemen” are sent to start fires rather than put them out. Guy Montague and his co-workers relentlessly seek out every printed book and burn it. Book lovers and those resisting government oppression memorize their favorite classics, risking their own lives to keep the stories alive and preserve the freedom to read.
The book has affected so many that two films have been released based on “Fahrenheit 451.” The first, directed by François Truffault and starring Julie Christie, was released in 1966. The second, directed by Ramin Bahrani and starring Michael B. Jordan, was released in 2018. The book and both films are available through the Heartland Library Cooperative.
Or try watching the impassioned anti-book-burning speech given by character Annie Kinsella (played by Amy Madigan) in the film “Field of Dreams.” Annie attends a meeting at her daughter’s school and some parents mistakenly try to ban a book by fictitious author Terence Mann, played by James Earl Jones. In the end, she receives a standing ovation and provides her husband Ray, played by Kevin Costner, with another clue about who will come if he builds a baseball field on his Iowa farm. The film and the book upon which it was based, “Shoeless Joe” by W.P Kinsella, are also available at your library.
Would you like to support Highlands County Libraries? I have good news for you. 50 Cent Fridays are back at the Friends of the Avon Park Public Library Bookstore. All books, even hardcovers, are 50¢ every Friday until further notice. Come during the store’s new extended hours until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. While you’re there, consider becoming a Friends of the Library member for only $10 per year. Your annual membership includes 12 free books.
