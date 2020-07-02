SEBRING — Boring Business Systems may be headquartered out of Lakeland but Cathy Elliott is the Highlands County representative. Recently, she wanted to give back to her customers and potential customers with a tasty treat.
Boring Business Systems bought a used ice cream truck a couple of years ago and refurbished it. The company takes the truck out and about to their clients and gives out free ice cream.
Elliott decided she wanted her clients and potential clients to some fun too. On a hot June 18, the trucks driver and herself set off to several destinations in Sebring such as First Baptist Church of Sebring and The Elliott Team Keller Williams Realty. Due to COVID-19, they were not scooping cones but had a nice selection of individually wrapped ice cream truck-style bars such as strawberry shortcake and Choco Taco.
The clients were thankful for the cold confections on a sweltering day.
“I just want to spread some goodwill, have ice cream and have a good time,” Elliott said. “We are a very upbeat company. This gives us a chance to meet our customers.”