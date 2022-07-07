AVON PARK — On June 27, South Florida State College (SFSC) partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County to put together a fun-filled educational event called “Strive for Success to College.” The event was held at the Boys & Girls Club in Avon Park where residents from Avon Park and Sebring ranging from third to 11th grade attended the event. This event introduced students to college information and allowed them to use what they learned in the Boys & Girls Club summer program classes. There were a variety of activities that the kids participated in which helped students gain information about college, career options, educational facts, and vocabulary words.
“This is just a wonderful day for the kids to learn about college, that it should be a goal for them to strive to attend college and to know that SFSC has so many programs available for them,” said Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County’s Avon Park location Site Director Florine Anderson-Wells. “There is something for everyone and every interest.”
South Florida State College was all about school spirit with the SFSC representatives wearing their orange SFSC t-shirts and the walls were covered with SFSC spirit posters. The kids were awarded prizes at the end to thank them for their participation and to continue to strive for learning in education. As a local college in Highlands County, we want students to know that we are their community resource when they have questions about college and to help them explore career options.
“We love our community and are thrilled to have an opportunity to work with the Boys & Girls Club to motivate students to strive for higher education and spark a desire to go to college,” said Sofia Ochoa, college recruiter at SFSC. “I love my job as a college recruiter and events like this make me happy because we are working with kids who are going to be successful and make a difference one day. That’s what we see from our students who attended SFSC and we want to inspire future students to get started on their college and career journey and find the right resources available to them at SFSC. When the students from the Boys & Girls Club think back on this event, they may say, ‘I remember when SFSC came to visit us and we played games, but I learned a lot about SFSC and I want to know more.’”
Janice Rearick, Operations Director with The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County, reflected on the partnership with SFSC. “The partnership the Boys & Girls Club enjoyed with the team from SFSC worked superbly and the kids had a lot of fun and learned more than they may have realized. This kind of program fits well with the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs, ‘To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.’ At our club here in Highlands County, we are committed to preparing our club members for graduation from high school and finding a direction for meaningful careers as adults. Strive for Success to College Day was a great introduction to our local college, which we hope will create an affinity to SFSC and all that it can provide in academic learning, career training and cultural experiences.”