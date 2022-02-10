SEBRING — Judges in Friday’s 35th annual Jr. Miss Highlands County pageant chose their first contestant, their last contestant, and one from among the rest as this year’s new court.
They chose contestant No. 15, fifth-grader Braelyn Lee Cassill of Lakeview Christian School in Lake Placid, as the new Jr. Miss Highlands County 2022.
When asked what makes her feel better when she’s sick, Cassill said she loves “kisses and snuggles” with her animals, and also her mother’s homemade chicken noodle soup.
“I don’t know what she puts in there, but Campbell’s does not stand a chance,” Cassill said.
When asked about the time when she laughed the hardest, Cassill said it was when she and her mother painted her father’s toenails while he was sleeping.
The funniest part, she said, was that he didn’t know or notice, and walked around like that most of the day.
The daughter of Miranda and Donald Harris, Cassill enjoys reading, drawing, dancing, playing soccer and learning about animals. Her dream is to one day attend the University of Florida to study veterinary science.
Cassill was chosen out of a field of 15 contestants. Contestant No. 1, Brook Ashley Fann, is first runner up. Contestant No. 5, Anna Leigh Wells, is second runner up. Cassill was sponsored by Veg-King, Fann was sponsored by Dee’s Place and Wells was sponsored by Wells Insurance.
Miss Photogenic was Contestant No. 6, Brylee King, and Miss Congeniality was Contestant No. 8, Jadyn Young.
Friday night also marked the last night for Sophia Shaffer to serve as Jr. Miss Highlands County. Taking her final walk, she was escorted by her father, who she credits with helping her to have confidence in all that she is.
She said the best part of this past year was her sister queens, Little Miss Highlands County Daxtyn Hines, Teen Miss Highlands County Emma Rowe and Miss Highlands County Emilie Franklin.
“I love having them as a part of my family,” Shaffer said.
Sponsors of the pageant were Heritage Association of Highlands County, Highlands Hot Spot Tanning & Beauty Salon, OXA Sebring Cheer Gym and Turner Furniture.