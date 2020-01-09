SEBRING — It has been a number of years since Downtown Sebring held a New Year’s Eve Block Party. When John Spiegel and his team were putting up the decorations in Circle Park in mid-November, he said it had been a very long while.
“We’re excited that they’re bringing back the event to the Circle. We’ll have to take down the Christmas decorations right after Christmas this year so there is time to prepare. They’re usually left up a few days longer,” said Spiegel.
There was a slight chill in the air on New Year’s Eve, but that was no problem. A number of fire pits and some hot chocolate warmed people up so they could enjoy the party.
Nashville Recording Artist and Sebring native, Tommy Brandt, organized the event. He and his team with “Cowboy Outreach America” were responsible for this exciting and very well attended event.
“This is our inaugural year. I want to thank my wife and my son for all they did to make this possible. This is a huge crowd, a lot more than expected and that’s great! Sebring is my home. We want everyone to have fun, enjoy the music and keep warm by the fire pits.”
Brandt is a graduate of Sebring High School, and is a winter visitor. He and his son, also a vocalist and musician who goes by the stage name T2, travel around sharing their message and music with everyone. Brandt has overcome a number of struggles in his life and he reflects on them in his music.
Becky Arkwood and Barbara Gotz were visiting from Upper Michigan. They’re used to this type of cooler weather. They both agreed that “2019 was a very good year. Hoping for more of the same in 2020.”
Judy and Chuck Pfaffenberger of Avon Park took advantage of the fire pits to keep warm as they listened to music in Circle Park. “2019 has been a good year,” said Judy.
There was plenty to do as there were cornhole games and some fun kid’s games in the park and the awesome Car Show. Vintage cars lined several streets downtown and drew a lot of interested visitors.
Paul Miller and Gene Perry were talking to Rick Welgard about his beautifully restored 1954 candy apple red Chevrolet Corvette.
“I’ve had it about five years and take it around to the car shows mainly in Central Florida. It has been fully restored and is in really good condition.”
Food Trucks lined one of the streets and vendors included Thyme 2 Dine Streatery, Devil Dogs, Vintage Donuts and Doctor Gelato. You could watch the donut maker at work at Vintage Donuts.
Local restaurant Dee’s Place had a table set up where they offered free treats. Coffee and hot chocolate to keep everyone warm and cookies and candy to feed that sweet tooth.
The block party lasted from 6 p.m. until… Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!