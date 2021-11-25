This combination of album covers shows, top row from left, “I Dream of Christmas” by Noraj Jones, “Hell of a Holiday” by Pistol Annies, “Happiness Is... Christmas” by Kristin Chenoweth, “When Christmas Comes Around…” by Kelly Clarkson, bottom row from left, “O Come All Ye Faithful” by Hiss Golden Messenger, “For Christmas” by Amanda Shires and “Evergreen” by Pentatonix. (Blue Note/Sony Music Nashville/Concord/Atlantic/Merge/Thirty Tigers/RCA via AP)