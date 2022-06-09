LAKE PLACID — “Highlands County, are you ready to rock?” The annual Alan Broder Birthday Bash is upon us.
Saturday, June 11 at the “best kept secret in Highlands County,” The Off The Rails Band celebrate vocalist/guitarist Broder’s big day as the lights will come up once again in The Cosmic Hall.
Doors open 7 p.m. Showtime is 8 p.m.
Every year, Broder and bassist/vocalist Scott Sistare break out the big guns for a night of live classic rock ‘n roll. Guest vocalist Rockin’ Rob Dean will again be joining the duo to kick out the jams.
“It’s my birthday bash, we do it every year,” said Broder. “We have a lot of fun. We’re doing a 50/50 drawing at this show. This year we’ve got a food truck coming. We’ve got some new songs worked up too that we think people will like.
“We’re doing ‘I feel Good’ by James Brown, we’re doing ‘Pink Cadillac” by Bruce Springsteen, and ‘Brickhouse’ by the Commodores. We’ll still be doing Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, stuff like that. We do some stuff from the ‘90’s; Creed, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam.”
“We also do Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aerosmith,” Sistare added.
“We’re looking forward to playing together again,“ Broder continued. “We’ve got Rob with us again on vocals. Scott’s doing a great job like he always does.
“The last show was so good, it sounded so good, that I put together a 10-song YouTube video,” Broder stated.
The link for that video is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCKaoHJ9yBk. You may also find it by typing in “Cosmic Hall 2022” in the YouTube search bar.
“It’s a 12-minute video with parts of 10 songs. It worked out good, so now anytime I talk to someone who doesn’t have Facebook I tell them about the YouTube video and they can go there and check us out, see what we’re all about.”
Being Broder’s privately owned venue, The Cosmic Hall is only open when Off The Rails are performing. And that is every three months. So this is an opportunity that doesn’t happen often.
“We enjoy it,” said the guitarist about playing in his own place. “I don’t really want to move equipment anymore, ya know? It’s just too hot and too hard to set up.
“I’d just as soon build up our show. We have a great time. Doing a show every three months gives us time to learn new songs and make improvements around the place.
“I’m always fixing up the place. I’ve got some new tables and chairs here. I also just bought cushions for the chairs.
“We had to put tables on the dance floor at the last show. They were pouring in the door,” Broder recalled.
“We look forward to these shows, we really do because we don’t go out and play every week like a lot of bands.
“My lighting guy, Johnny, will be here with the lasers and strobes, the full effects. He’s got a couple of things he’s bringing that he didn’t have at the last show.
“We’re all about keeping classic rock alive.”
This show is a BYOB event. Smoking is allowed outside. Additionally, Moore’s BBQ Food Truck will be onsite for your dining pleasure.
Donations will be accepted at the door. For more information call, 863-633-9658.
The Cosmic Hall is at 3447 Gerber Ave.