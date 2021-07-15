ARCADIA — The second annual Bulls and Bands event will take place at Mosaic Arena in Arcadia on Saturday, Sept. 4, beginning at 6 p.m. Multi-platinum artist Mark Wills, a Grand Ole Opry member, will headlining the music portion of the event. The opening act will be Champ Jaxon, a 10-year-old Southwest Florida native, who is a blues and rock musician.
The Mosaic Arena will be opening the ticket sales for this event Thursday, July 15. Members of the Arcadia All Florida Championship Rodeo Association will be announcing the opening of the ticket sales live on Facebook and 104.5 WCXS Classic Country Radio station at 9 a.m.
Director of Events for Mosaic Arena, Carl Mckettrick, said he is excited for this event because this is the biggest musical line-up the event has seen.
Bulls and Bands is an event started by the Arcadia All Florida Championship Rodeo Association in 2020. This event consists of popular/local bands and freestyle bull fighting all in one event. The freestyle bull fighting is performed by Ultimate Bullfighters (UBF) an ultimate bullfighting league. This event is always held at the Mosaic Arena home of the Arcadia All Florida Championship Rodeo.
Find out more about the event and ticket sales online at arcadiarodeo.com.