Lots of bands are named after real people who were never in the band. This tends to cause confusion among fans and apparently some record executives. Here is a short list of just a few of the better known of these culprits with the confusing names:
From songfacts.com:
Lynyrd Skynyrd:Leonard Skinner was a gym teacher at Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida, where his students included Gary Rossington and Ronnie Van Zant. Skinner gave the guys a hard time about their long hair, which was one of many reasons they dropped out of school to focus on music. When it came time to name their band, they went with Lynyrd Skynyrd in tribute, changing the spelling so he wouldn’t sue them.
Skinner wasn’t happy about it at first, but there was something special about being the namesake for one of the greatest bands in Southern rock. He spoke well of the boys, and even introduced the band at a hometown concert (they paid him $100).
When Skinner died in 2010 at age 77, Rossington had kind words. “Coach Skinner had such a profound impact on our youth that ultimately led us to naming the band, which you know as Lynyrd Skynyrd, after him. Looking back, I cannot imagine it any other way.”
Marshall Tucker Band:There is no Marshall Tucker in the band. They came up with their name when they found out a blind piano tuner named Marshall Tucker used to work in their rehearsal space. Tucker, last we checked, was still alive, living in Columbia, South Carolina.
Hootie & The Blowfish:At the University of South Carolina, Darius Rucker was part of a vocal ensemble called Carolina Alive. One of the other singers, Donald Feaster, wore big glasses, so Rucker dubbed him “Hootie.” Another, Ervin Harris, had puffy cheeks, so he was “Blowfish.” Rucker formed a band with three other Gamecocks, but they needed a name. One night at a Carolina Alive gathering, Feaster and Harris walked in together. “It’s Hootie and the Blowfish!” Rucker said. Right away, he knew he had his new band name.
Hootie & The Blowfish built a following on campus and released their first EP in 1990 on the JRS label. The label dumped them eight months later, but in 1993, Hootie issued an independent EP that earned them a deal with Atlantic. Their first Atlantic album, “Cracked Rear View,” was released in 1994 and has since sold 21 million in America, second only to “Led Zeppelin IV” among Atlantic releases.
Jethro Tull:Jethro Tull (1674-1741), whose invention, the seed drill, revolutionized farming is the name of a flute-heavy prog-rock band known for their hits “Aqualung” and “Cross-Eyed Mary.” Their agent, a history buff, suggested Jethro Tull as the band name. They went with it.
Pink Floyd:When they formed in 1965, Pink Floyd was a blues band led by Syd Barrett. Like many English musicians with a guitar, he was a big fan of American blues, so he named the band after two guys he read about in the liner notes of his record collection: Pink Anderson and Floyd Council.
Many assumed there was an actual Pink Floyd in the band. At least one record company honcho made this mistake, asking, “which one’s Pink?” The band wrote that line into the lyric of “Have A Cigar” from their 1975 album, “Wish You Were Here.”
Alice Cooper:According to legend, Alice Cooper was a 17th-century witch whose name appeared when the group was using a Ouija board. That legend was propagated by the band because it’s better than the real story: The name just popped into Furnier’s head (Vincent Furnier is the real name of singer Alice Cooper) — she’s a work of fiction.
Also confusing, Alice Cooper was a band name, but it became the identity of their lead singer, who eventually appropriated it as a solo artist when the group split in the mid-’70s.